FOKUS MINING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF FRANKFURT: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024, in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Fokus shareholders re-elected Jean Rainville, Sylvain Champagne, Gilles Laverdière, Marc-André Lavoie, Ciro Cucciniello, Jean-David Moore and Luc Gervais as directors of Fokus. Following the Meeting, Fokus Board of Directors re-appointed Jean Rainville as President and Chief Executive Officer and Sylvain Champagne as Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

At the Meeting, Fokus' shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Fokus, and (ii) ratifying, approving and confirming Fokus' stock option plan, which was amended by the Board of Directors of the Company so as to align with the most recent changes to Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of TSX Venture Exchange, which are primarily of an administrative nature, the whole as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2024 prepared in connection with the Meeting.

Fokus also announces that its Board of Directors has granted stock options in respect of 300,000 common shares to Fokus' one Director. The options were granted pursuant to Fokus stock option plan. The exercise price of the options is $0.05, which is higher of the closing price of Fokus common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 27, 2024. The options vest immediately and will expire in five years.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Related Links

http://fokusmining.com/

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corporation

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]