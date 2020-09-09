FogChain Announces the Resignation of Two Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, and SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - FogChain Corp. (CSE: FOG) (OTCB: FOGCF) (FRA: MUU3) (the "Company" or "FogChain") announces the Company has accepted the resignations of Zachary Dolesky and Patrick Quilter from the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

FogChain was previously seeking to be an end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider, but the Company's business is now limited to identifying and evaluating assets or businesses for an acquisition.

