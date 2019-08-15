Focus FS announces investment from Germany-based company Dräger

ST. JOHN'S, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Dräger Safety AG & Co. KGaA has acquired a stake in Focus Field Solutions Inc., a leading provider of industrial safety solutions based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. With this latest investment, Lübeck, Germany-based Dräger extends its expertise in the area of digital worksites.

Focus FS has developed a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform which digitizes critical operations data for people and assets. It offers different modules such as HSE (Health, Safety & Environment), E-Mustering, Incident Management and Asset Tracking. The customer can choose from a range of modules and create a solution that best fits their company needs. There are three main use cases that can be addressed by the solution: worker safety, plant and asset safety, and incident safety.

This digital technology minimizes risk and delivery performance insights to create safer and smarter workplaces. Through optimized workflow traffic and facility activities, real-time analytics, and dynamic HSE processes, worker safety accelerates from simple compliance to safety culture dominance. Plant and asset safety enables efficient worksites with real-time inventory visibility and tracking, preventative maintenance planning, and smart rescue planning operations. Systematic management and corrective action, along with real-time communication and accountability, enhance and improve incident safety protocols.

"Behaviour-based safety, situational awareness, and increased operational productivity are challenges our customers worldwide face on a daily basis. With this partnership, we have the ability to offer effective solutions today," says Ann-Marie Edgerton, Vice President of Segment and Product Marketing Emergency & Rescue Services at Dräger Safety AG & Co. KGaA. "Our vision for tomorrow is also clear. We will ensure that not only do we offer technology for life to our customers – we will have an integrated offering that supports their ambitions of building safe and efficient worksites."

"We are very enthusiastic about having Dräger as a partner and investor," says Jeffrey K. Brown, CEO and co-founder of Focus FS. "This investment shows Dräger's confidence in our vision of creating connecting worksites. We believe zero-harm is achievable – and by aligning ourselves with Dräger, who also believes workplace safety is paramount, we can help our customers realize that ambition."

Focus FS already has a strong presence in the oil and gas, mining, and transportation sectors with Canadian and international customers. An important aspect of the company's connected worksite vision involves market growth and product adoption.

About Focus FS

Jeffrey K. Brown and Jennifer West founded Focus FS in 2012 and have a team of 15 employees. The company partners with industrial worksites to enable safer, smarter operations. The company helps industrial clients use digital technology to minimize risk, deliver performance insights and improve safety culture on worksites around the world. For more information, please visit www.focusfs.com.

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 2.6 billion in 2018. The Dräger Group is currently present in more than 190 countries and has more than 14,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

