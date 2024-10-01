FMWC HPV Task Force Releases New White Paper to Address Low Vaccination Rates in Canada, Urges Healthcare Providers to Continue With Multi-dose HPV Immunization Schedule

In recognition of HPV Prevention Week, the Federation of Medical Women of Canada assembled a task force to review the evolving landscape of HPV-related cancers and vaccination research and evaluate the risks versus benefits of a single-dose HPV vaccine regimen.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, The Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC), released a new whitepaper offering 12 actionable recommendations to increase HPV vaccination rates and increase awareness of HPV-related diseases and cancers across Canada. The task force also evaluates evidence supporting the latest single-dose HPV vaccine research and recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), and advises healthcare providers to continue following the existing Health Canada-approved multi-dose schedule until more robust evidence is available.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is highly contagious and one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world, affecting both men and women. It is estimated that three out of four Canadians1 who are sexually active will be exposed or infected in their lifetime. While most infected people clear the virus, those who do not can develop HPV-related cancers and diseases. This can lead to premature death, aggressive treatments and significant costs to Canada's already fractured healthcare system.

Greater Vaccination Needed

The incidence of HPV-related cancers including, cervical, oral and throat cancer are increasing among Canadians2 3; most are preventable through vaccination. Yet, Canada's HPV vaccination rates are low. In Ontario, while unprecedented catch-up efforts by public health in recent years achieved a coverage rate of 68.5% in the 17-year-old cohort, those efforts have now ended. In the most recent surveillance report from Public Health Ontario, the vaccine coverage rate for the 12-year-old cohort was only 47.8% and as low as 0.8% in some PHUs.4 This is a far cry from Canada's immunization target of vaccinating 90 per cent of 17 year-olds by next year.5 It is imperative that we increase immunization across the country to meet our goals and protect Canadians.

"Vaccination is the most powerful action we can take in preventing HPV-related cancers. Canada is falling behind, but we can get back on track if we act quickly," says Dr. Vivien Brown, chair of the HPV Immunization Task Force, chair & co-founder of HPV Prevention Week in Canada, and a past president of FMWC.

Evaluating a Multi-dose or Single-dose Vaccine Schedule

Following the recent July 2024 update from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on HPV vaccination, the task force evaluated the risks and benefits of a single-dose vaccine regimen. At this time, the task force concludes that a multi-dose vaccine schedule should continue to be offered to eligible individuals as per Health Canada's approval and on-label indication, due to its proven effectiveness in protecting against HPV-related cancers.

"Until more research on the efficacy of a single-dose schedule becomes available, healthcare providers and public health agencies should continue to offer patients a multi-dose schedule," says Dr. Vivien Brown, chair of the HPV Immunization Task Force, chair & co-founder of HPV Prevention Week in Canada, and a past president of FMWC. "This is the only way to ensure individuals are protected against HPV infection and cancer over the long term. Not doing so, could risk the health of our children in the future."

About the Task Force

The task force, comprised of family physicians, obstetricians, gynecologists, infections disease specialists, dental oncologists, cancer specialists, pharmacists and public health representatives in HPV research and HPV-related cancer treatment, has proposed 12 actionable recommendations, encompassing the above, to increase awareness of HPV-related cancers and encourage Canadians to protect themselves by getting vaccinated. Their recommendation also includes:

Promoting Education and Health Equity: Increase education for the public and healthcare providers to improve awareness of cancer prevention from vaccine. Launch dedicated educational and communication strategies to target populations with barriers to immunization, treatment.

Increase education for the public and healthcare providers to improve awareness of cancer prevention from vaccine. Launch dedicated educational and communication strategies to target populations with barriers to immunization, treatment. Expanding Eligibility and Authority: Authorize Ontario pharmacists to prescribe the HPV vaccine and administer the publicly funded HPV vaccine, and authorize Ontario dentists to prescribe the HPV vaccine for the prevention of oropharyngeal cancer.

Authorize pharmacists to prescribe the HPV vaccine and administer the publicly funded HPV vaccine, and authorize dentists to prescribe the HPV vaccine for the prevention of oropharyngeal cancer. Establish a Centralized Registry: Overcome challenges with the current system by creating a central vaccine registry accessibility to all healthcare providers, enabling real-time recording of individual vaccinations and tracking their immunization goals.

If we do not increase awareness of HPV-related cancers and increase HPV immunization rates, thousands of Canadians, will remain at risk of developing cancer when it could have been prevented. For more information on the FMWC whitepaper and its recommendations to help Canadians stay vigilant, please visit canadavshpv.ca/taskforce.

About FMWC

The Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) is a national organization recognized for its leadership and advocacy for women's evolving health. We are committed to promoting the well-being and health of women and women-identifying individuals both within the medical profession and society at large. The FMWC has a 100-year history in Canada, is a member of the non-governmental organization (NGO) section of the Department of Global Affairs at the United Nations (UN) and is a member of the Medical Women's International Association (MWIA), making us a part of the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSO). For more information, please visit: www.fmwc.ca.

________________________________

1 Dubé E, Gagnon D, Clément P, et al. Challenges and opportunities of school-based HPV vaccination in Canada. Hum Vaccin

Immunother 2019;15(7-8):1650-1655

2 Cancer Care Ontario. Cancer Fact: New cases of intra-oral cancers increasing after decades of decline. https://www.cancercareontario.ca/en/cancer-facts/new-cases-intra-oral-cancers-increasing-after-decades-decline. Updated January 2019. Accessed August 30, 2024. 3 Collier R. Mouth and throat cancers from HPV on rise in men. CMAJ. 2016;188(17-18):E419-e420 4 Public Health Ontario. Surveillance Report: Immunization Coverage Report for School Pupils in Ontario: 2019-20

to 2022-23 School Years. https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/Health-Topics/Immunization/Vaccine-

Coverage. Updated March 2024. Accessed August 30, 2024. 5 Canadian Partnership Against Cancer. Action plan for the elimination of cervical cancer in Canada, 2020-2030. https://www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca/topics/elimination-cervical-cancer-action-plan/. Accessed September 25, 2023.

SOURCE Federation of Medical Women of Canada

For more information, or to request an interview with a member of the FMWC HPV Task Force, please contact: Alena Atkinson, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 705-206-9991.