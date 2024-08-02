FMS Solutions Welcomes Joe Sawaged as New Canadian Key Account Executive

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- FMS Solutions is happy to announce the appointment of Joe Sawaged as the new Canadian Key Account Executive. He brings over two decades of dedicated service and expertise in the grocery and sales sectors to his new role.

Starting his grocery career at just 16, Joe worked his way through high school and college in the same local grocery store, building a foundational work ethic and deep industry knowledge. Joe's journey took him to Rogers Communication, where he honed his sales skills for 13 years in the print media sector, developing strategic partnerships and enhancing customer relations.

In 2015, Joe joined The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) as a National Sales Manager, where he significantly increased annual sponsorships and strengthened ties with major food manufacturing companies. His successful tenure at CFIG saw him rise to manage the Member Services team, boosting retail membership and enhancing service offerings to retailers. His leadership was instrumental in digitalizing CFIG's trade shows and conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping members navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving market landscape.

At FMS Solutions, Joe will leverage his extensive experience to support Canadian independent retailers. His role will focus on enhancing clients' financial stability and competitiveness, ensuring their thriving in today's dynamic retail environment.

Joe's dedication to the grocery industry and his proven track record in sales and member services make him a valuable addition to the FMS Solutions team. FMS looks forward to working with Joe to further the company's mission to empower independent retailers across Canada.

FMS Solutions Holdings LLC (FMS) — Since 1974, FMS has helped independent retail grocers succeed by transforming historical accounting activities into timely, accurate decision support tools. The company's keen understanding of the industry's challenges has positioned it as the National Grocers Association's (NGA) preferred provider of industry benchmarking, best practices and mission-critical decision support. Headquartered in Florida, FMS has additional offices in Alabama, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Kansas, Ontario (Canada), and Hyderabad (India). FMS services organizations in more than 5,000 locations across North America and the Caribbean, enabling them to improve profitability through better decision support.

SOURCE FMS Solutions

To learn more about FMS, please call Joe Sawaged, 416-587-0537 or visit www.fmssolutions.com.