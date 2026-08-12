FMS CAPITAL TRUST FULLY ALLOCATES OVER $110 MILLION IN FIRST YEAR WITH ACQUISITION OF FOUR HAMILTON SELF-STORAGE PROPERTIES

Reaching full allocation within its first-year underscores both the depth of Forum Make Space's acquisition pipeline and the strength of investor demand for Canadian self-storage. Since launching in August 2025, FMS Capital Trust has deployed capital exclusively into established, income-producing self-storage assets, with an emphasis on underserved secondary markets, a strategy the Hamilton portfolio exemplifies.

Together, the four properties located in the Hamilton communities of Ancaster, Dundas, Upper James, and Waterdown comprise approximately 184,000 square feet of net rentable area across roughly 1,200 storage units.

The facilities will be managed by the Forum Make Space operating platform, which manages a growing network of self-storage properties across Canada. With this acquisition, the platform now has more than $500 million in assets under management and comprises 67 facilities spanning 2.7 million square feet, positioning Forum Make Space among the leading owners and operators of self-storage facilities in Canada.

"Fully allocating FMS Capital Trust within twelve months of launch speaks to the quality of our pipeline and the confidence investors have placed in our platform," said Danny Freedman, CEO & Founder of Make Space. "This acquisition reflects our conviction in the Hamilton region and our commitment to expanding across Ontario. We continue to invest in communities where we see long-term opportunity and look forward to serving the residents and businesses of Waterdown, Dundas, Ancaster, and Hamilton."

About FMS Capital Trust

FMS Capital Trust is a closed-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring and operating self-storage assets across Canada, with an emphasis on underserved secondary markets. Launched in August 2025 and managed by Forum Make Space, FMS Capital Trust targets stable cash flows and long-term capital appreciation through value-add operational strategies and portfolio growth. With completion of this acquisition, FMS Capital Trust has grown to over $110 million in gross asset value and is substantially fully allocated.

About Forum Make Space Storage Fund

MSSF is the evergreen self-storage fund of Forum Make Space. MSSF comprises a portfolio of 37 properties across six provinces, totaling over 1.4 million rentable square feet of storage and over $265 million in assets under management. This scale positions MSSF as one of the leading owners of self-storage facilities in Canada.

About Forum Asset Management

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 30 years, focusing on real estate, private equity and infrastructure. Forum is committed to creating value that benefits its stakeholders and the communities in which they invest – what they call their Extraordinary Outcomes.™ The enterprise value of Forum's assets under management currently exceeds $3.8 billion. Forum is proud to have delivered meaningful alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 25,000 lives.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of FMS Capital Trust regarding future events, including statements concerning the expected closing of FMS Capital Trust's acquisition of four additional properties and the timing thereof. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of FMS Capital Trust to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent FMS Capital Trust's internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond FMS Capital Trust's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risks identified in FMS Capital Trust's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, FMS Capital Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE FMS Capital Trust

For further information, please contact: Domenic Gallippi, Managing Director, Alternative Assets, [email protected]