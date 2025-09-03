FMS CAPITAL TRUST COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF INITIAL PORTFOLIO OF THREE SELF-STORAGE PROPERTIES FOR $42 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - FMS Capital Trust (the "Trust") announced today that it has successfully completed the indirect acquisition of three self-storage properties consisting of (i) a self-storage property in Bellevue, Ontario containing 620 storage units and 300 vehicle storage units (the "Bellevue Property"), (ii) a self-storage property in Trenton, Ontario and Frankford, Ontario containing 480 storage units (the "Pines Property"), and (iii) a self-storage property located in Trenton, Ontario containing 450 storage units and 50 vehicle storage units (the "Trenton Property") on the terms set out in the Trust's final prospectus in respect of its initial public offering.

The Bellevue Property is a well-maintained self-storage facility adjacent to and visible from the 401 Highway, and just 3 kilometers from downtown Belleville, situated on a 12.78 acre site with commercial zoning (CR) that permits self-storage and parking, fully conforming to zoning regulations. It comprises 11 traditional self-storage buildings, with an office, totaling approximately 70,000 square feet of locker storage. Storage offered includes approximately 580 self-storage lockers, 40 exterior lockers and container units and 300 vehicle storage units. The Trust acquired the Bellevue Property unencumbered.

The Pines Property comprising two sites at 416 County Rd 33 in Trenton and 112 South Trent Street in Frankford, Ontario, occupies a total of 4.63 acres and is zoned for Corridor Commercial and Commercial Rural. Based on the zoning ordinance, the Pines Property is an outright permitted use / represents a conforming use. The facility includes seven self-storage buildings with interior units and an office, totaling approximately 45,000 square feet of locker storage and includes approximately 440 self-storage units and approximately 40 exterior lockers. In respect of the Pines Property, the Trust indirectly assumed debt of approximately $6.0 million, comprised of a loan bearing 6.44% and a vendor take-back loan bearing interest at 4.00%.

The Trenton Property, comprising two sites - located at 4 Foster Stearns Road and 121 Stockdale Road, both within 3 kilometers of Trenton - spans 16.59 acres and is zoned for Light Industrial, General Industrial, and Environmental Protection (LM, GM3, & EP), with storage being a legally permitted and conforming use. The overall facility includes 9 self-storage buildings with interior units and an office, totaling approximately 62,750 square feet, with approximately 450 self-storage lockers, and approximately 50 vehicle storage units. In respect of the Trenton Property, the Trust indirectly assumed debt of approximately $5.1 million, comprised of a loan bearing interest at 6.60% and another loan bearing interest at 5.00%.

About FMS Capital Trust

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a portfolio of Canadian income-producing self-storage properties with a focus on underserved and overlooked markets. The Trust has interests in and operates a portfolio comprising interests in three self-storage properties located in Ontario aggregating to 1,550 storage units and 350 vehicle storage units.

