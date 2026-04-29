FMS CAPITAL TRUST EXPANDS ONTARIO SELF-STORAGE FOOTPRINT WITH FIVE-PROPERTY ACQUISITION

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - FMS Capital Trust is pleased to announce the pending acquisition of five self-storage facilities across Southern Ontario. The properties, located in Grimsby, Niagara Falls, Keswick, and Port Perry, are expected to represent a significant addition to FMS Capital Trust's growing self-storage platform upon closing. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Exterior view of self-storage building (CNW Group/FMS Capital Trust) Interior view of self-storage facility (CNW Group/FMS Capital Trust)

Collectively, the facilities span approximately 200,000 square feet of net rentable area across more than 1,500 storage units. The properties are strategically positioned within their respective communities in Southern Ontario. The portfolio includes a diverse mix of traditional drive-up and indoor climate-controlled storage units, as well as outdoor parking at select locations.

"This proposed acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to expand our presence in some of Ontario's most dynamic secondary markets," said Tate Abols, Chairman and Trustee of FMS Capital Trust. "These are well-established assets with a strong operational track record, and we look forward to continuing to serve the storage needs of these communities."

About FMS Capital Trust

FMS Capital Trust is a closed-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring and operating self-storage assets across Canada, with an emphasis on underserved secondary markets. Managed by Forum Make Space, the Fund targets stable cash flows and long-term capital appreciation through value-add operational strategies and portfolio growth.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of FMS Capital Trust regarding future events, including statements concerning the expected closing of FMS Capital Trust's acquisition of five additional properties and the timing thereof. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of FMS Capital Trust to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent FMS Capital Trust's internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond FMS Capital Trust's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risks identified in FMS Capital Trust's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, FMS Capital Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE FMS Capital Trust

For further information, please contact: Domenic Gallippi, Managing Director, Alternative Assets, [email protected]