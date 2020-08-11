FMRU - The 1st "Smart" Online Clothing Marketplace Powered by AI

The Future of Online Clothes Shopping is here.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, the shift to online retail is inevitable and consumers will miss the fitting room experience. FMRU Clothing is a luxury clothing and accessories marketplace that uses AI measuring technology to offer users the most accurate size recommendation in the world for all of our clothing products. We deliver an online shopping experience that is as confident as if you were trying clothes on in person and we are so excited to announce the website's official launch.



How it works?

FRMU's set-up process is very user friendly; all users need to do is upload two images of themselves, a front & side profile (instructions for taking & uploading the images are included on the account page). Once the images are uploaded, your body measurements are calculated in under a minute, then compared to each product / brand's unique size charts to give you your perfect size recommendation.

FMRU carries thousands of products from well recognized designer brands, including Balmain, Gucci, Kenzo, Versace, and over (40+) more. Another feature is the shop for a friend function, simply enter their username at a product page to find their recommended size – perfect for gifts. (FMRU user information is kept private). Create an account with us today and enjoy the future of shopping.

We focused on the major concerns of buying clothes online:

What size should you buy?

How will it fit?

Can you return it if I don't like it?

This led to us delivering the first fully consumer-focused clothes shopping site.

FMRU gives users more confidence shopping online and decreases the amount of returns needed - leading to a reduction of the carbon footprint of the online shopping industry.

Our early users have given us incredible feedback about their experience, and we are very excited to continuously grow our brand and product selections for our shoppers. I encourage brands looking to take advantage of our user base and technology to reach out to us at [email protected].

We also encourage all to follow us on our journey via Instagram - @FmruClothing. Stay up to date with our products, brands and be eligible for our $500 gift card awarded to one lucky follower each month!

Say "Fit Me Right Up" Today.

www.fmruclothing.com

Lucas Koren

Founder | CEO

For further information: Lucas Koren, 647-991-7124, [email protected]

