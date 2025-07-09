FluidAI Secures a $2-million Government of Canada investment to Accelerate Global Commercialization of AI-Driven Postoperative Care Technology

The funding will be used to enhance FluidAI's manufacturing processes and expedite the commercialization of its advanced postoperative care technologies for global markets. FluidAI's Stream™ Care, which integrates state-of-the-art AI algorithms and advanced sensing hardware like Origin™, empowers healthcare professionals to make data-driven decisions that may aid them in improving patient outcomes and shortening hospital stays.

"We are honoured to receive this funding from the Government of Canada," Youssef Helwa, CEO of FluidAI. "This validates our commitment to revolutionizing postoperative care through innovative AI technology and is a strong endorsement of our vision to drive forward healthcare innovation."

"AI is revolutionizing patient care and improving lives," said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. "We're proud to support Canadian innovators, like FluidAI, who are dedicated to putting people at the heart of healthcare. Their AI-driven solutions empower healthcare professionals to make informed decisions that enhance patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays. This commitment to people-focused innovation is helping Canada lead the way in life-saving medical technology."

This funding will support ongoing research and development, optimize production capabilities, and enable FluidAI to expand its market reach—ensuring that more patients around the world benefit from its breakthrough solutions.

About Stream™ Care

The Stream™ Care is a software solution that utilizes patient-specific data to improve postoperative care. Integrating EHR and novel sensor data with its AI models, Stream™ Care can help drive early prediction of postoperative complications, which can ultimately save hospitals both time and money.

About Origin™

Origin™* is a novel sensing device that provides real-time pH monitoring. Origin™ data can seamlessly integrate into Stream™ Care alongside trends patients' health record data.

About FluidAI Medical

FluidAI is a Canadian medical technology company that develops technology that aids in the early prediction of postoperative complications. From general to gastrointestinal surgeries, FluidAI's mission is to empower healthcare providers with data-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes and facilitate earlier discharge. To learn more, please visit https://fluidai.md/.

About FedDev Ontario

For over 15 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our investment profiles, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

*Origin™ is a part of Stream™ Platform, which is a regulated medical device system in Canada.

*Pending 510(k), not available for sale within the United States.

