Fluent Beverages Launches its First CBD-Infused Beverage Brand in Canada: Everie

With that standard comes Everie's carefully crafted infusion – using CBD Isolate, a purified form of CBD – delivering 98 per cent pure CBD, with less than 0.05mg of THC per serving.

"We know that consumers are concerned about products that claim to be CBD-only, but which actually have significant THC content as well; specifically, with products coming from the unregulated market. To build trust with consumers, we need to ensure that we are delivering what is promised, and that is what Fluent is going to do," says Becky Lindsey, Chief Marketing Officer, Fluent Beverages. "Everie is made with CBD so pure that adult consumers can choose Everie with complete confidence – and no surprises."

Available in select Canadian provinces starting in December, Everie will be offered in ready-to-brew teas in a variety of custom blends that are specially grown on small estates. In early 2020, Everie sparkling beverages will become available.

Whether teas or sparkling, each will contain 10 mg of CBD per serving. Everie teas will be available in 3 gram biodegradable tea bags, featuring three flavourful blends: Lavender Chamomile, Vanilla Rooibos, and Peach Ginger Green. Everie sparkling beverages will be available in a variety of fruit flavours, including Lemon-Lime, Mango-Passionfruit and Watermelon-Dragon Fruit.

"We know adult Canadians are going to be faced with many new and exciting products to choose from come December 17th," says Lindsey. "We believe that our approach to flavour, taste, and CBD purity will make Everie the stand-out choice for those seeking to enjoy and explore CBD-infused beverages."

About Fluent:

Fluent Beverages ("Fluent") is a Canadian joint venture between Tilray and AB InBev, through their respective wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tilray's High Park Company, which develops, sells and distributes a portfolio of best-in-class cannabis brands and products in Canada, and AB InBev's Labatt Breweries of Canada, one of the country's founding businesses and its leading brewer. Backed by a leadership team with over 73 years of combined experience in beverages, a commitment to quality and a consistently positive experience is at the core of Fluent. Leveraging Labatt and High Park's strong track records of responsible product development and marketing in their respective industries, Fluent believes that the legal market for cannabis-infused beverages will only thrive if the industry embraces appropriate regulation of adult-use cannabis, including responsible production, marketing, sale and consumption.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "target", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions and include statements relating to the AB InBev/Labatt and Tilray/High Park partnership, and the planned launch of Fluent and sale of products as early as December 2019. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in Tilray's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators on November 13, 2019, and the risks and uncertainties related to AB InBev described under Item 3.D of AB InBev's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2019, for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Tilray, High Park, AB InBev, Labatt and Fluent do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Fluent Beverages

For further information: info@everie.media