Flowing River Capital Launches with Strategic Acquisition of Four Seasons of Reconciliation Educational Platform

REGINA, SK, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Flowing River Capital, an Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led private investment company, today announced its official launch with the acquisition of the acclaimed Four Seasons of Reconciliation educational platform.

Flowing River Capital is uniquely positioned to:

Bridge two worlds – combining traditional Indigenous worldviews with sophisticated, institutional-grade investment experience.

Empower Indigenous communities to deploy capital and own equity in key sectors through culturally aligned investment strategies.

Advance economic reconciliation by building capacity, creating Indigenous wealth, and strengthening Nation-to-Nation economic partnerships.

Founded by prominent Indigenous leaders Cadmus Delorme and Thomas Benjoe, Flowing River Capital stands apart by combining Indigenous leadership with institutional investment expertise - offering a new approach tailored to meet the evolving economic realities of Indigenous communities across Canada.

Since 2016, hundreds of historic claims have been resolved between First Nations and the Government of Canada, resulting in nearly $12 billion in capital flowing to Indigenous communities. Yet there remains a significant gap: few investment managers are equipped to help Indigenous Nations strategically invest this capital in alignment with their values, aspirations, and the country's growing demand for true economic reconciliation.

Transforming Reconciliation Education

The Four Seasons of Reconciliation education platform is Canada's premier Indigenous cultural awareness program. The comprehensive three-hour online course features 10 interactive modules that promote renewed relationships between Indigenous Peoples and Canadians through transformative learning about truth and reconciliation. Since its launch, Four Seasons of Reconciliation has reached over 600,000 learners across Canada, serving major organizations including RBC, Deloitte, BMO, and numerous government agencies.

About Flowing River Capital

Flowing River Capital is an Indigenous-owned and led private investment company that partners with Indigenous communities to deploy capital and build wealth. We provide capital, strategic guidance, and our 'Indigenize' playbook to help companies grow, create long-term value, and embed Indigenous values at the core of their operations.

About Reconciliation Education

The 4 Seasons of Reconciliation course is a 3-hour multimedia eLearning that provides an engaging means of meeting the requirements of TRC Call to Action #92 and helping your organization implement anti-racism culture & awareness training. For more information please visit: https://www.reconciliationeducation.ca/en-ca/

