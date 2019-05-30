Flower One Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Conversion of Nevada's largest greenhouse now complete; first harvest imminent

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) ("Flower One" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Year-to-date operational highlights:

Completed the conversion of the Company's 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for large-scale hydroponic cannabis cultivation, with the cutting cells, vegetative zones and the eight flowering zones now fully canopied;

Announced eight Brand Partnerships, including seven during the first quarter and one subsequent to quarter end;

Obtained lease equipment financing for up to $30M on February 11, 2019 ; and,

on ; and, Raised CAN $57.5M through a prospectus offering of convertible debenture units that closed on March 28, 2019 .

"This is an important and exciting time for Flower One, its Brand Partners, and its investors," said Ken Villazor, President and CEO. "With the addition of eight Brand Partners so far in 2019, the completion of our greenhouse, the commencement of operations, and our first harvest now imminent, we have reached the inflection point we have been diligently, yet aggressively, working towards. As a result of our efforts, we are uniquely positioned to fulfil the large-scale cultivation, processing, production and high-volume packaging needs of brands wanting to accelerate their market entry into Nevada."

First quarter financial results

The Company's operational activities during the quarter were primarily focused on advancing the conversion of its 455,000 square foot greenhouse and production facility for cultivating high-quality cannabis at scale. The conversion of the greenhouse was completed subsequent to the end of the first quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was $534,172. There was no revenue in the first quarter of the prior year as Flower One only began recording revenue on November 9, 2018 subsequent to the acquisition of the assets of NLVO.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter was $491,757 and included production costs expensed and the cost of inventory sold.

The Company had net income of $1,668,786 for the quarter. During the quarter the Company recorded a fair value gain of $10,373,447 on the growth of biological assets, $71,840 in gains related to fair value adjustments on derivative liabilities, and $976,026 in gains related to the modification to the note payable on the acquisition of the greenhouse, and partially offset by $882,044 in share-based compensation, $2,594,603 in finance expenses, $323,321 in foreign exchange loss related to the Company's cash balances held in Canadian dollars and the derivative liabilities, $3,637,794 in general and administrative expenses, and tax expense of $2,142,182 mainly related to the fair value gain on the growth of biological assets.

As at March 31, 2019, Flower One had working capital of $4,758,946 compared to a working capital deficit of $32,866,665 at December 31, 2018.

Flower One's 2019 first quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be issued and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 30, 2019 and will be available on the same day on Flower One's website at www.flowerone.com/investors/financial-reports.

Notice of conference call

Management of Flower One will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 31, 2019 to review recent and upcoming milestones. You can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at http://bit.ly/FONE2019Q1. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is sharply focused on quickly becoming the leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products. The Company is also rapidly converting its 455,000 square-foot greenhouse and production facility, which is the largest in the State of Nevada, for cultivating and processing high-quality cannabis at scale. Combined, the flagship greenhouse facility and production facility (once fully operational) and the North Las Vegas facility provide Flower One with 480,000 square feet of capacity for cultivation and processing, production and high-volume packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates and infused products. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada and currently holds licensing agreements with their Brand Partners, Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics' Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, CannAmerica Brands, Grenco Science (G Pen), and The Medicine Cabinet.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF."

