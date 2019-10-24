Flower One Brand Partner, Old Pal, Now Top-Performing Flower Brand in Nevada

Old Pal's rapid market success supported by Nevada's largest greenhouse and production facility

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") ( CSE:FONE ) ( OTCQX:FLOOF ), Nevada's leading cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner, announced today, the newly acquired #1 Flower Brand Status of Old Pal, one of Flower One's leading brand partners. According to Headset, a leading cannabis industry analytics services provider, Old Pal is now the top-performing cannabis flower brand in the state of Nevada.

"Both teams have worked very hard to make Old Pal the #1 flower brand in the state," said Salpy Boyajian, Vice President of Nevada Operations of Flower One. "This achievement speaks volumes not only to Nevada's appetite for Old Pal's affordable 'shareable flower,' but to Flower One's ability to leverage the full potential of our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility and production lab."

Flower One is licensed to produce, manufacture, and distribute the entire Old Pal product line, which Old Pal intends to expand beyond flower to include a variety of cannabis products, including vaporizer cartridges and disposables designed to meet the needs of the Las Vegas market.

"The entire Old Pal team and I are thrilled to be recognized as the top-performing flower brand in the state of Nevada," said Rusty Wilenkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Old Pal. "Becoming the #1 Flower Brand by volume in our home state of California was a major milestone for our business. But, when we engaged Flower One's support in making our first out-of-state expansion into Nevada, we knew we would be entering into a competitive landscape. Now we have the #1 Flower SKU in Nevada. It's an incredibly meaningful milestone for us."

Old Pal's pure dried flower is currently available for purchase and consumption in the state of Nevada, and plans are for disposable vape pens to follow. A multi-state brand, Old Pal is also available in its home state of California as well as Washington.

About Old Pal

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal's vision is simple: It's just weed, man. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural and sun-kissed. Available in three simple varieties: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid—this is weed for the people. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It's time we took care of each other.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com

