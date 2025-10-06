TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flow Water Inc. ("Flow" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered a new phase as a privately held company. Backed by stable fiscal sponsorship, Flow will continue to serve customers without interruption under its established brand while pursuing a clear path forward focused on reliability, sustainability and measured growth.

The Company also announced that Paul Dowdall has been appointed President. He previously served as chief financial officer.

Flow Water Inc. Enters New Chapter Focused on Stability, Service and Sustainable Growth Post this

"This restructuring provides a stable foundation for the business, its partners, customers, suppliers, and employees," said Dowdall. "Our focus is on quality, reliability and disciplined growth, with an eye toward innovation."

Transaction highlights

Continuity of operations -- Flow continues day-to-day production and customer service without disruption.





Employee and facility retention -- A significant number of employees have retained their roles and positions, and operations continue at existing facilities.





Financial stability -- The business moves forward with a deleveraged balance sheet, access to working capital and capacity for strategic investment.





-- The business moves forward with a deleveraged balance sheet, access to working capital and capacity for strategic investment. Customer focus -- Flow will prioritize existing customer commitments and evaluate incremental co-packing opportunities aligned with available capacity.

Transaction details

As part of transaction approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") pursuant to a reverse vesting order (the "Order"), an affiliate of Rucker Investments subscribed for certain new shares in the Company. Such affiliate is now the sole shareholder of the Company. All previously issued and outstanding shares in the Company were canceled without consideration. As a result of the transaction and the Order, certain excluded assets and liabilities of the Company were transferred to a newly-created corporation ("ResidualCo"). Any and all claims attaching to such excluded liabilities continue to exist against ResidualCo only, and only such excluded assets transferred to ResidualCo will be available to satisfy such claims. The receiver previously appointed by the Court will address the wind-down of ResidualCo and any legacy entities (including Flow's former parent company) that were not acquired via the transaction and are not part of Flow's go-forward operating business.

About Flow Water Inc.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Flow Water Inc. produces 100% naturally alkaline mineral water sourced from its own artesian springs. Known for its smooth, clean taste, Flow is packaged in eco-friendly, renewable packaging designed with sustainability in mind. Flow products are available across retail channels and online through the brand's direct-to-consumer store and select e-commerce partners. Because the water you drink matters.

