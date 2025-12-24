FLOW BRAND ENTERS NEW GROWTH ERA FOLLOWING SEPARATION OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

Flow to Operate as Brand-Led Business; Cizzle Brands Corporation Acquires Manufacturing Operations; Rucker Investments Retains Minority Stakeholder in Manufacturing business and sole ownership of the Flow brand.

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flow today announced the completion of a strategic transaction separating its brand and manufacturing operations. Cizzle Brands Corporation (CZZL), makers of Cwench Hydration, have acquired Flow's manufacturing business, while Flow's brand assets have been spun out into a new Flow entity (Flow Canada LLC) under the sole ownership of Rucker Investments.

Under the new structure, Flow will operate as a focused consumer brand organization, supported by a diversified manufacturing network.

"Separating the brand from day-to-day plant operations gives both businesses a clearer focus," said Cliff Rucker, Founder of Rucker Investments. "Retaining a minority stake in the manufacturing operations keeps us meaningfully engaged while giving the Flow brand the independence, agility and resources needed to scale."

Backed by Rucker Investments and operating with a leaner structure, Flow will prioritize brand expansion across North America, stronger customer relationships, and scalable production through multiple partners.

"This transaction represents a positive and deliberate step forward for Flow," said Paul Dowdall, President of Flow. "By separating our manufacturing operations from our brand business, we are creating clarity, agility, and a stronger foundation for long-term success."

Flow Canada LLC will continue to oversee all brand, sales, marketing, sustainability, and customer relationships without interruption. The company remains committed to its mission of offering premium mineral spring water sourced from Canadian springs, with a continued focus on responsible packaging, product innovation, and customer experience.

Flow will continue to work closely with Cizzle Brands Corporation and add additional partners as needed. No jobs were eliminated as part of the transition.

About Flow Canada LLC

Flow Canada LLC is the owner and operator of the Flow brand, a premium mineral spring water sourced from Canadian springs and known for its commitment to sustainability, quality, and modern wellness lifestyles. Flow products are available across North America through leading retail, ecommerce, and foodservice partners.

For more information, please visit www.flowhydration.com.

SOURCE Flow Beverage Inc.

Flow Water Inc., [email protected]