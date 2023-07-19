Flow Ventures Rebrands to Flow, Expanding Services to Fuel Innovation and Growth Funding

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Flow Ventures, Canada's experts in innovation and growth funding is announcing their rebranding to Flow . With a successful track record of 17 years in recovering funding for businesses through SR&ED tax credits, Flow is widening their focus to offer a comprehensive range of services, including government grants, loans and venture capital opportunities.

Flow introduced a refreshed logo and name in July 2023. (CNW Group/Flow Consulting Inc)

This strategic rebranding reflects Flow's commitment to providing businesses with holistic funding solutions tailored to their unique needs and industry requirements. By diversifying their offerings, Flow aims to support clients in achieving sustainable growth and fostering innovation across various sectors. As part of this growth, startup funding advisory platform Hockeystick, founded by Raymond Luk, has merged into Flow over the past year, based on the need for more custom advisory and personalized support. Hockeystick supported entrepreneurs with funding for their businesses using data and technology solutions, developing a long-standing reputation within the startup ecosystem.

"Obtaining funding has never been more difficult for founders — and it is taking valuable time away from them building their businesses. We are poised to offer a stronger, easier and more comprehensive approach for high-growth Canadian businesses to thrive and excel in their respective industries," stated Flow CEO Elaine Coopersmith. "Flow's rebranding represents an exciting milestone in our journey".

Clients can expect the same exceptional service and expertise that Flow has been known for, now augmented by a wider range of funding options. The team at Flow is dedicated to assisting businesses in maximizing their growth potential, whether through securing SR&ED tax credits, accessing government grants, obtaining loans or exploring venture capital partnerships.

"For almost two decades, Flow has worked with the fastest growing companies in Canada. Our expanded offerings will allow us to have an even bigger impact on the companies we work with," said Flow founder Raymond Luk.

Flow will be rolling out a refreshed social media presence to engage with their audience and share valuable insights into funding, innovation and growth. Clients, partners and industry professionals are encouraged to follow Flow on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay updated on the latest opportunities and success stories.

Flow invites businesses across Canada to join them on this journey of growth, innovation, and funding excellence. To learn more about Flow's offerings, visit their new website at flowfunding.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-866-322-3569

SOURCE Flow Consulting Inc