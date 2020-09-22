Flow Solutions Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting In-store Retail Operations with its Analytics-driven Platform

The company stands out for enabling change management that addresses marketing gaps. After carefully assessing a retail owner's needs, the analytics system visualizes the cause of a store's low sales among specific products and proposes the best action to attract consumers. Flow has supported sales improvements for over 800 stores in the form of efficient store operation and performance by predicting scenario-based outcomes, recommending a more effective store layout, and measuring the effects of clients' marketing initiatives.

"Leading the retail and buildings application sectors, Flow Solutions has expanded its portfolio to address clients' occupancy and congestion as well as energy efficiency trends," said Melvin Leong, director of Industrial Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Flow helps optimize a building's occupancy traffic and uphold safety amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Its advanced crowd analytics is embedded with AI and is IoT-enabled, making the company a leader in technology best practices, industry convergence, and entrepreneurship in the competitive analytics and buildings industry."

Although an emerging company, Flow Solutions has proven its brand reliability through partnerships with major IoT players such as Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba Networks. Currently, the company is expanding its reach into Australia and entering non-retail segments; impressively, IBM is one of its earliest customers. Beyond enriching its strong portfolio of retail solutions, these growth initiatives will provide crowd and visitor management tools for corporate office buildings.

"Flow Solutions integrates customer training tools, such as eLearning modules, into the platform. It supports clients' continual learning and data use via e-mail reports, online seminars, and follow-up meetings," noted Leong. "Moreover, Flow Solutions customizes its solution by working closely with clients' marketing teams on site and continually monitoring the entire crowd tracking and analysis process. As part of its superior ownership experience, the company has established a reputation for providing stable and highly usable data, logical solutions, and a simple end-user interface."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising and implementing a robust growth strategy. The recipient has shown strength in product and technology innovation, customer value leadership, and rapid response to market needs. Frost & Sullivan analysts compare the emerging players in the industry and recognize the best practices that are position them for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Flow Solutions

Flow was founded with the mission of making buildings smarter and better for the people who use them. From offices and universities, malls and retail shops, Flow is focused on delivering disruptive technologies to build safer, more productive and profitable spaces. Contact us: Get Started

