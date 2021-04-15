Flow Scientific Joins BC Hop Company Ltd.

"As part of BC Hop Company's ongoing expansion beyond hops into industrial hemp, we are thrilled to bring the Flow Scientific team into the growing BC Hop Company Ltd. family. By combining forces, we are taking our partnership in hemp derived terpenes to the next level. We are excited about our ability to serve not only the Canadian brewing, cannabis and agri-food market, but also to serve emerging terpene markets worldwide." commented CEO, Dwayne Stewart.

Terpenes are nature's flavour and aroma creators and are a critical part of the product experience for consumers. Naturally derived terpenes are critical to the effectiveness of recreational and medical cannabis products, as well as other consumer packaged goods categories. This acquisition significantly expands BC Hop Company's portfolio and potential in this new and growing market.

Acquisition of Flow Scientific Ltd.

On April 1st, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Flow Scientific Ltd. pursuant to the terms of a definitive agreement previously agreed upon.

ABOUT BC HOP COMPANY:

Founded in 2015, BC Hop Company Ltd. specializes in growing and processing plants for food and medicine. In 2018 they began serving the Canadian Cannabis extractors and have since grown to be the premier provider of industrial hemp for extraction in Canada. Their flagship REx™ prepared-for-extract hemp is used by leading cannabis companies to create CBD extracts and concentrates for innovative medical, recreational, and health and wellness products throughout the legalized cannabis marketplace.

ABOUT FLOW SCIENTIFIC LTD:

Flow Scientific has been paving the way in the terpene industry since 2016 by creating authentic products that are of the highest quality in their raw form. Flow Scientific is the innovative secret behind the custom aroma, flavour and differentiation of dozens of consumer-packaged goods in the Cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 marketplace. Leading Canadian and American cannabis and agri-food companies rely on Flow for their innovation and reliability. Leading the industry with transparent and full disclosure on ingredients, Flow takes the fear out of inquiries by Health Canada or other oversight agencies with their all-natural botanically derived terpenes.

LINKS:

Website: https://www.bchop.co/

Website: https://www.flowscientific.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlowScientific/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowscientific/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flowscientific/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlowScientific

SOURCE BC Hop Company Ltd.

For further information: Dwayne Stewart, [email protected], 604-825-7396