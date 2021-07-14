Flow Beverage Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

Flow Is one of the fastest growing premium water companies in North America. Flow's portfolio includes naturally alkaline spring water and a range of award-winning organic flavors in a variety of pack formats. It also has a robust innovation pipeline of functional beverages, having recently introduced collagen-infused water in early 2021. Sourced from its artesian springs in Ontario, Canada, and in Virginia in the United States, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, contributing to its alkaline pH levels and its pure, refreshing taste. Founded in 2014, Flow has continuously pursued a mission to make products that are better for its customers and the planet. Flow's naturally alkaline spring water is sustainably sourced and packaged in a renewable plant-based pack. Flow was named "Best in the World" for being among the top 10% of certified B Corporations in terms of its environmental, social, and governance performance. Flow's portfolio of products is available online and at over 20,000 retailers across North America. Visit flowhydration.com and follow @flow on Instagram, @flowhydration on Facebook and Twitter.

Flow CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, stated , "Flow's entrance into the public markets is a major milestone that will help us focus on our growth strategy. We will continue investing in expanding distribution, increasing velocity, and our burgeoning direct-to-consumer model. We aim to increase brand awareness and establish Flow as a leading premium 'better-for-you beverage' brand in North America. Flow has tapped directly into the modern consumer's desire for high quality sustainably packaged water and functional beverage products. The wave of support we have been receiving from our shareholders, customers, and consumers is further encouragement that we can take Flow to the next level".

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

