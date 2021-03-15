Flow Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing

Flow and RG One are also pleased to announce the closing on March 1, 2021 of Flow's previously announced non-brokered financing of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $30 million to certain existing shareholders, friends, family and business associates of the Company, which are convertible on similar terms to the Brokered Private Placement (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement").

The subscription receipts from the Brokered Private Placement and Non-Brokered Private Placement are proposed to be exchanged for shares and warrants of RG One Corp. ("RG One") upon completion of the previously announced going public transaction of Flow by way of a proposed reverse take-over transaction with RG One and Flow (the "Transaction"). As part of the Transaction, Flow will be consolidating its shares on a five-to-one basis. On March 10, 2021, Flow and RG One replaced their non-binding letter of intent with a binding letter of intent between them.

"We are extremely pleased with the support of existing shareholders and want to welcome a new group of investors to the Flow family," said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Executive Chairman of Flow.

"We are blown away by the overwhelming response led by institutional and retail investors in Canada and the U.S, who are excited by Flow's innovative business model and strong environmental, social, and governance ('ESG') value proposition. This capital raise will allow us to sustain our expansion in a rapidly developing industry. Flow is among the fastest-growing premium alkaline spring water and wellness beverage brands in North America. It is driven by our incredibly loyal customers and our incredible celebrity partners, including NBA superstar and Flow investor, Russell Westbrook. Flow is an industry leader in a larger movement for global sustainability and wellness," said Reichenbach.

"Going public will allow Flow to reach its potential as a leading force in the premium water and wellness beverage categories in North America," said Maurizio Patarnello, Flow's new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

"We'll continue to focus on the fundamentals, such as strengthening our production capabilities, deepening penetration into major conventional retailers across Canada and the U.S., investing in our talent, and promoting Flow with innovative marketing initiatives. I am passionate about Flow's high-quality and innovative products and I trust this passion will be shared by the public at large," concluded Mr. Patarnello.

The financing was completed in anticipation of the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to the entering into of the definitive agreement governing the Transaction, the receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Flow

Flow Water Inc. ("Flow Alkaline Spring Water™" or "Flow®") is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow's premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter, and in 6, 12, and 24 pack formats. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH at the source. As part of its ongoing innovation into wellness beverages, Flow recently introduced new lines of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors, and vitamin-infused waters with certified organic flavors.

Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in renewable plant-based Tetra Pak™ cartons using sustainable manufacturing operations.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 25,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam's Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley's, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

