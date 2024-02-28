Flourish Unveils Bold New Look and Exciting Innovations that Revolutionize Breakfast

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Flourish, the brand who is reimagining breakfast, is proud to unveil a refreshed look, new flavours to its Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix line-up and two brand new product innovations. Created to fuel the progress we want with high protein, low sugar foods that we love, Flourish is poised to continue providing delicious, nutritious breakfast options that inspire joy and support long-term success.

Flourish Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix, Buttermilk (CNW Group/Flourish)

At its core, Flourish believes in helping individuals make lasting and positive changes by satisfying both their goals and their desire for a little joy along the way. The brand's breakfast options are designed to deliver excellent nutrition while tasting delicious, ensuring that every bite brings a smile to your face while supporting your journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

In partnership with design agency, PIGEON, Flourish's new look reflects its commitment to innovation while retaining a sense of joy and warmth. From the updated logo to the vibrant packaging designs, every element has been carefully crafted to embody Flourish's philosophy of balancing goals with enjoyment. The result is a fresh and modern aesthetic that resonates with both loyal customers and newcomers alike.

"After months of planning and creative collaboration, we are thrilled to reveal Flourish's revitalized visual identity," said Andrew Maida, Founder, Flourish. "Our updated branding reflects our ever-evolving commitment to innovation while providing nutritious breakfast solutions that delight both taste buds and hearts."

"We wanted to create a brand that breaks through at shelf, injecting positivity into the packaging with a bold, modern design" added Sienna Skelton, Design Director, Pigeon Brands. "Recognizing the challenge of balancing joy with nutrition, we designed Flourish to reflect the positive feeling you have when you make healthy choices. The previous packaging delivered on the functional aspect of what the brand offered but we wanted to enhance the emotional benefit."

In addition to its striking new look, 2024 also brings innovation into the Flourish product line-up with both flavour extensions to their whey and plant-based Protein Pancake and Waffle Mixes, and entries into new categories, like syrups and breakfast-on-the-go.

Today, Blueberry and Apple Cinnamon Whey-Based Mix and Blueberry Plant-Based Mix join Flourish's line-up of high-protein, low-sugar pancakes that are not only delicious but also packed with nutritious ingredients to fuel your day. This Spring, Flourish will introduce two brand new product innovations - Flourish Protein Mug Cakes and Sugar Free Maple Flavoured Syrup. The Flourish Protein Mug Cakes redefine the concept of guilt-free indulgence, blending the convenience of single-serve mug cakes with a low sugar, protein-packed (23g) breakfast that's ready in less than 2 minutes. Sugar Free Maple Flavoured Syrup, a lusciously sweet concoction that adds a touch of natural goodness to any dish, is crafted with premium maple flavour, sweetened with monk fruit juice concentrate and has zero sugars. It's the perfect accompaniment to pancakes, waffles, or even drizzled over a bowl of fresh fruit. With these innovations, Flourish continues to reimagine breakfast and inspire healthier choices without sacrificing flavour or enjoyment.

Flourish products are available online at flourishpancakes.com , on Amazon, and in more than 25 retailers across 4,500 stores throughout Canada and the US.

About Flourish:

Flourish is a leading provider of premium breakfast solutions, committed to delivering exceptional taste experiences that inspire joy and support long-term success. With a passion for quality ingredients and functional nutrition, Flourish helps individuals fuel their progress with high protein, low sugar foods that taste flippin' delicious.

SOURCE Flourish

For further information: Media Contact: Kate Makinson Communications, [email protected], 647-829-7011