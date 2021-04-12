Flourish Pancakes Launches Highly Anticipated Plant-Based Mixes

Made with just four healthy ingredients, the new pancake mixes come in Original and Chocolate Chip flavours, boast 11g of plant-powered protein and are free from the top eight allergens, including gluten, eggs, dairy, and tree nuts. Packed with nutrition, protein and fibre, they are certified vegan, low in sugar and contain no GMOs, artificial colours or flavours.

"When Flourish Pancakes was founded in 2018, it was done with the intention of transforming a traditionally indulgent product into a food that fit a healthy lifestyle. We have not wavered on that commitment and are thrilled to now provide an option for consumers who follow a plant-based diet," said Andrew Maida, Founder of Flourish Pancakes. "The notion that plant-based alternatives compromise taste is one which we are challenging as these mixes taste as delicious as their traditional counterparts."



Committed to providing ultra-healthy and eco-conscious breakfast options for everyone, the star ingredient of the new mix, Fava Flour, is made from a nutritious, nitrogen-fixing crop that promotes sustainable farming – making the mix not only good for you, but good for the environment, too.



The new plant-based mixes will hit the shelves of major retailers across Canada later this Spring but are now available for purchase at www.flourishpancakes.com.



About Flourish Pancakes



On a mission to improve healthy eating habits, Flourish Pancakes elevates the breakfast experience by transforming indulgent foods into dishes that fit a healthy lifestyle. Blending convenience, nourishment and taste, the proudly Canadian company uses only pure ingredients, in addition to no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours in its product line. The innovative 'just-add-water' mixes were founded by entrepreneur Andrew Maida in Toronto, Ontario; inspired by the belief that eating healthy shouldn't be a chore.

To learn more, please visit www.flourishpancakes.com.

SOURCE Flourish Pancakes

For further information: Media contact: Natalie McMullin, Specialist, PR and Media Relations, [email protected], 416.931.6002

Related Links

https://www.flourishpancakes.com/

