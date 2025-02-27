Florida's Premier Medical Marijuana Provider FLUENT™ Relocates North Miami Beach location to Aventura

Offering a new, expanded and improved retail experience for Miami residents.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced the relocation of its Miami dispensary from North Miami Beach to Aventura. Patients with a valid medical marijuana card and ID can now revisit and explore FLUENT's sought-after selection of premium cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and more.

"As our store in North Miami Beach was an outdated first-generation store, our newly opened Aventura location is reflective of FLUENT's current store model boasting many updates such as an open show room floor, digital menu screens, an expanded vault and twice the number of POS stations," said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. "The new Miami location shows our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our local cannabis community as well as elevating the customer experience. We're elated to be able to offer a more efficient space while expanding our inventory and continuing to deliver the high-quality products our patients trust."

The Aventura dispensary offers both walk-in and express services, allowing patients to order their preferred cannabis products online for a faster in-store pickup. For those new to medicinal cannabis, the facility provides a welcoming environment with knowledgeable staff available to offer personalized guidance on product selection and usage.

A grand opening celebration at the Aventura location will be held on Sunday, March 2 from 9am- 8:30pm. Patients can enjoy exclusive doorbusters, giveaways, special sales, music, and more. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a check presentation to 305 Pink Pack, representing donations collected from patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Demonstrating FLUENT's commitment to giving back to local Florida communities, FLUENT is matching up to $5,000 in donations, bringing the total contribution to 305 Pink Pack to $11,500.

Located at 2440 NE Miami Gardens Drive, Suite 104, the dispensary is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM. Florida residents interested in obtaining a medical marijuana card can visit GetFLUENT.com/GetYourCard to learn more.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

FLUENT's Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "FNT.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

