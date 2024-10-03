Flora Fertility Closes $1.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Fertility Insurance

First private fertility insurance solution aims to address global reproductive health crisis

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Flora Fertility, an innovative insurtech company, today announced the successful close of its oversubscribed pre-seed funding round, raising $1.5M. This investment will drive the launch of Flora's first-of-its-kind private fertility insurance product across the U.S. and Canada, making fertility treatment more accessible and affordable for millions.

Led by Highline Beta (Toronto) fund & venture studio and co-invested by Cartography Capital (Bay Area), Everywhere Ventures (New York/LA), and a strategic group of angel investors—including executives from the insurance, technology, and financial services industries—this funding round reflects the immense potential Flora holds in transforming fertility care.

Addressing a Global Crisis

Infertility affects 1 in 6 individuals, yet the cost of fertility treatments can exceed $50,000, with the majority of patients paying out of pocket. In April 2023, the World Health Organization classified infertility as a global health issue, emphasizing the urgent need for new funding mechanisms.

Flora Fertility is pioneering a new approach. Unlike traditional models that rely on loans or group offerings that lack portability, Flora offers the first individually-owned fertility insurance solution, empowering individuals to take control of their reproductive health, no matter where they work or live. Initially targeting women as the primary policyholders, Flora's insurance plan will be available through partnerships with women's health apps, SMB employers, and other channels across North America.

"Our mission is simple: we want to make fertility care accessible and affordable for everyone," said Laura J. McDonald, co-founder of Flora Fertility. "With our unique solution, women and families can proactively safeguard their reproductive future. The overwhelming response we've received demonstrates how deeply this resonates with future policyholders."

Unmatched Expertise Driving Innovation

The founding team, consisting of Laura J. McDonald, Dr. Christy Lane, and Somil Jain, brings decades of experience in data analytics, actuarial modeling, and financial services

marketing. Flora is the first company to develop individual risk models for fertility insurance, a groundbreaking achievement that integrates cutting-edge research with practical insurance solutions.

"No one has created an individual risk model for fertility until now," said Dr. Christy Lane, co-founder of Flora. "We're proud to lead this innovation, leveraging our expertise in women's health, data science, and actuarial modeling to deliver a solution that will fundamentally change how people finance fertility treatments, especially in underserved and underfunded markets."

"We believe insurance can and should have a massive positive impact on people's everyday lives and well-being. We're excited to be able to innovate in this uncharted space," added Somil Jain.

Investor Support

Marcus Daniels, Founding Partner and CEO of Highline Beta, commented:

"Flora Fertility's founders are boldly making a huge impact in women's health with an innovative insurance solution. Fantastic to see the high investor & strategic engagement beyond Highline Beta's venture studio support to further validate their exponential potential."

Ben Stein, General Partner at Cartography Capital, added:

"Every journey to parenthood is unique and Flora is a product that people need, and insurance underwriters want. We're long overdue for underwriting models and insurance products created specifically for women, by women."

Jenny Fielding, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Everywhere Ventures, remarked:

"Flora Fertility is democratizing access to fertility care, and this aligns with our thesis around a more fragmented future of work. There is growing demand for personalized health coverage, especially in a work environment where not everyone works at a Fortune 500 company. We're proud to back a world positive company that's making critical health benefits more accessible for people, and that aligns with how they want to work today, and in the future."

About Flora Fertility Inc.

Flora Fertility Inc. is transforming the way fertility treatments are funded through the development of the first individually-owned fertility insurance solution. By making treatment options affordable and accessible, Flora aims to empower the next generation of parents. Our distribution partnerships span women's health apps, SMB employers, and embedded platforms, collectively reaching over 10 million prospective parents across the U.S. and Canada. Flora is a graduate of the InsurTech NY MGA Lab Fall 2023 cohort. Visit us at heyflora.co.

SOURCE Flora

Amanda Gibson, [email protected]