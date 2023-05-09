Float Takes On Canada’s Big Banks With The Launch of Its Next Generation Corporate Card

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Float, one of Canada's fastest growing fintechs, announced the release of Float Cards 2.0, its next generation of corporate cards, providing Canadian businesses with more flexibility and control over managing team spending, all while reducing administrative headaches and the risk of fraud.

Float's newest corporate cards, available in both CAD and USD, now offer unique controls such as merchant and category restrictions, temporary spending limits, and one-time use cards. This new offering gives Canadian businesses more control and flexibility over company spending, with full financial oversight in real-time for transactions.

"Legacy corporate card solutions were built for another era, where the biggest value an issuer could provide was traditional rewards like points or cashback," said Rob Khazzam, CEO of Float. "Float's new smart corporate cards are the first in Canada to be designed from the ground up to give finance teams a different kind of value - flexible controls that can be configured with a click of a button, real-time visibility into transactions across the company, and automations that save thousands of people hours."

Float Cards 2.0 are the only card offering in Canada that gives corporate finance teams the ability to issue corporate cards with $0 balances and only load funds when needed. These next generation corporate cards can be configured with recurring limits to control vendor-specific subscriptions, or used for one-time purchases to prevent fraud through auto-deletion of the card number.

Float is one of Canada's fastest growing fintech companies, serving thousands of customers and processing over 200,000 monthly transactions.

