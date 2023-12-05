FLO Provides Seamless Charging Experience for VinFast Customers in Canada

Drivers can now start a FLO charging session on the VinFast app or directly from the navigation system of their vehicle

QUEBEC CITY, QC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, announced its charging network is now equipped to provide a seamless charging experience for Canadian drivers with VinFast vehicles. This integration allows VinFast drivers to easily access reliable charging through FLO's network of public level 2 and DC fast chargers.

"Partnering with companies like VinFast broadens FLO's network and community, ensuring more EV drivers have access to the optimal charging experience FLO provides across North America," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO. "Adding VinFast drivers to the FLO network is just the latest step in our mission of driving toward a zero-carbon future and helping overcome climate change."

VinFast recently delivered the first shipment of its VF 8 model to customers.

Robert Muller, Deputy CEO, Sales and Marketing, VinFast Canada, also shared: "We are very honored to have this opportunity with FLO in the Canadian market. This partnership not only gives VinFast users in Canada access to a nationwide charging network, but also helps accelerate the achievement of our long-term NET zero (Zero Emissions) goal. The VF 8 is a fantastic fully electric all-wheel drive SUV and for people to experience it first-hand is an excellent opportunity for us."

The partnership and charger integration enables VinFast drivers in Canada to begin charging sessions from the VinFast app or directly from the vehicle's navigation system, providing instant access to FLO's public charging stations deployed throughout the country.

"We are excited to see more EV options for drivers," added Tremblay. "FLO will continue to partner with more and more automakers to ensure their customers fully utilize our network to stay charged up and on the go."

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com .

