FLO, Hydro-Québec to install thousands of new EV chargers, FLO's biggest order to date

The two Quebec-based EV charging giants have been collaborating since 2013. Since then, Hydro-Québec has awarded six calls for proposals to FLO, pursuant to which FLO has supplied Hydro-Québec with approximately 4,500 EV chargers across Quebec, split between approximately 3,800 Level 2 chargers and 700 Level 3 (DC) chargers. The latest contract between the two parties will see FLO install almost twice as many Level 2 chargers in just the next four years.

"We are pleased to expand our longstanding relationship with FLO, especially at a time when the world as a whole, and Quebeckers in particular, are rapidly shifting to electric vehicles," said France Lampron, Director – E-Mobility at Hydro-Québec. "Providing Quebeckers and visitors alike with thousands more stations where they can charge their vehicles on the go at thousands of convenient locations, is at the heart of Quebec's plan to electrify our community. As a clean energy transition leader, Hydro-Québec is very proud of this major leap in the right direction towards making our community cleaner and transportation more environmental-friendly."

Of the 7,500 Level 2 chargers FLO will supply under the new contract with Hydro-Québec, 3,000 will be public curbside chargers on the road, 2,000 will be for Hydro-Québec's fleet, and 2,500 for other usages such as businesses and municipalities.

About FLO:

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 750,000 charging events thanks to over 60,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, commercial and residential locations. FLO operates across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right" means to us, visit flo.com.

About Hydro-Québec:

Hydro-Québec delivers reliable electricity and high-quality services tailored to customers' needs at competitive prices. By developing clean and renewable energy sources, Hydro-Québec is contributing to Québec's collective wealth while playing a central role in moving towards a green, sustainable economy. As a recognized leader in hydropower and large transmission systems, Hydro-Québec helps its neighbors to reduce their carbon footprint by promoting the positive features of its energy. Given its conviction that innovation is the way forward, Hydro-Québec designs leading-edge solutions and shares its expertise in order to decarbonize the economy and optimize energy consumption.

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 3,600 public charging stations, including over 650 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website and Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations get deployed. Members can also use their Electric Circuit card or mobile app to access the ChargePoint network, the FLO network and New Brunswick's eCharge network.

