FLIPPING FOR A CAUSE! STACKED PANCAKE HOUSE SERVED UP SMILES AND SUCCESS IN THEIR FIRST CHARITY CAMPAIGN, RAISING OVER $25,000!

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is thrilled to announce the success of its first Toonies for Tummies - Nourishing Young Minds Campaign, held from September 11th to 29th. This impactful initiative flipped over 13,000 stacks of pancakes, resulting in a remarkable fundraising achievement of $27,276.

The entire Stacked community, ranging from our devoted customers to the passionate staff and ownership, rallied together in unwavering support of this noble cause. $2 from every stack of pancakes ordered during the campaign was generously donated to ensure students have access to a healthy breakfast. Notably, $1 was contributed by our dedicated franchises, showcasing their commitment to community well-being, and an additional $1 was directly donated from our Head Office, amplifying the impact of every order.

These heartfelt contributions are being directed to the Grocery Foundation, a trusted partner diligently working with student nutrition programs. These programs play a pivotal role in providing wholesome breakfasts to students, many at risk of going to school on an empty stomach, nurturing their physical and educational well-being.

In the spirit of giving back, Stacked Pancake House is proud to announce its intention to make this initiative an annual campaign. The overwhelming success of this year's Toonies for Tummies campaign has fueled our commitment to continuing this meaningful tradition, ensuring a sustained positive impact on the communities we serve.

"Stacked Pancake House and its patrons are making a tremendous difference for local school student nutrition programs, many of which are facing unprecedented strain. Some of the youngest and most vulnerable among us – school-aged children -- stand to benefit from this incredible first campaign. This collaboration which embodies our focus on nourishing neighbourhoods has been a perfect match," says Shaun McKenna, The Grocery Foundation, Executive Director.

"We're beyond grateful for the overwhelming response of our Toonies for Tummies campaign. The enthusiasm and generosity of our community has allowed us to contribute significantly to ensuring that no student starts their day hungry," comments Alex Shaw, Director of Operations at Stacked.

Stacked extends its thanks to everyone who participated in the Toonies for Tummies campaign, making it a remarkable success. Together, we are creating a positive change, one pancake at a time.

About Stacked: Stacked is a proudly Canadian establishment that is committed to providing a unique dining experience. With over 60 locations, Stacked is renowned for its signature stacks along with its full breakfast and lunch menu. Stacked actively contributes to the community through initiatives like Toonies for Tummies, aiming to make a lasting impact on communities where it operates.

About The Grocery Foundation: The Grocery Foundation is dedicated to supporting children at risk of attending school without breakfast. Partnering with Stacked through initiatives like Toonies for Tummies, the foundation ensures that every donation directly benefits local programs, fostering healthier futures for children in need.

