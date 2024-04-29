Flipp and Metroland Media Partner on Digital Innovation to Revitalize Local Commerce in Ontario

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In a landmark move aimed at revitalizing local commerce and community engagement, Flipp Operations Inc. is thrilled to announce its partnership with Metroland Media Group Ltd. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Flipp's mission to help shoppers make smarter decisions, by extending the impact of weekly local savings and deals content. This partnership will guarantee that local communities in Ontario are integrated into Flipp's comprehensive digital distribution network.

This collaboration highlights Metroland's commitment to community connection and engagement through a digital-focused approach, after ending its community print operations last year. Flipp's integration with Metroland's local news sites ensures the local populace can continue to enjoy access to flyers, critical savings and promotional content in their area.

Adapting to a Digital Future

Flipp has been at the forefront of digital merchandising innovation, partnering with top-tier media partners across North America to ensure that brands and retailers can effectively reach their audiences. The partnership with Metroland Media Group signifies a commitment to sustaining and actively enriching local communities through digital solutions that offer tangible benefits to shoppers and retailers.

"Through our partnership with Metroland Media, we're bringing digital transformation to local communities, keeping these communities vibrant and economically resilient," said Garrett Royds, Senior Vice President - Business Development & Partnerships at Flipp. "This is about more than just digital ads; it's about creating a digital ecosystem that supports local economies, connects retailers to local audiences, and offers meaningful savings to consumers."

A Digital Ecosystem for Local Savings and Engagement

By leveraging Flipp's platform, this partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital media, offering an innovative solution to the ongoing challenge of engaging with local audiences in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Metroland's rich history and deep-rooted connection with Ontario's communities, combined with Flipp's digital expertise, promise to create a dynamic digital ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders - from local retailers to the end consumers.

"Our collaboration with Flipp comes from Metroland's commitment to serving our communities," said Brandon Grosvenor, Chief Revenue Officer at Torstar. "Our readers count on us to connect them with information and offers that are close to home, be it through our community news sites or on Save.ca. By innovating with Flipp, we keep that connection going strong - delivering a familiar and valued experience with local flyers, online."

About Flipp Operations Inc.

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a technology platform that is reinventing the way people plan their weekly shopping trip. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp Platform to create, curate and distribute digital merchandising and savings content to highly engaged shoppers every day. Millions of shoppers across North America use Flipp as their primary weekly shopping tool to decide what to buy and where to buy. On average, Flipp helps shoppers save $45 on their weekly groceries, home improvement goods, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets supplies and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com.

About Metroland Media Group Ltd.

Metroland Media Group Ltd., a dynamic media company, delivers vital business and community information to millions of readers across Ontario. Metroland's diverse array of online products, including community websites, mobile and tablet apps, Save.ca and more, makes it easier for residents to access the information they need, on the platform of their choice. Metroland Media Group Ltd. is dedicated to being the voice of the community, delivering local, relevant news that directly impacts the lives of families across the province.

