Flipp Acquires reebee, Strengthening Position as Canada's Largest Distributor of Digital Savings Content

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Flipp, the Canadian technology company and leader in digital savings content, today announced, as part of the launch of the company's new Shopper Consideration Platform, the acquisition of reebee, Canada's second largest digital savings distribution channel. With this acquisition, Flipp significantly increases their reach across the country, further strengthening their position as Canada's largest distributor of digital savings content. Flipp will maintain both the reebee and Flipp brands to continue serving shoppers and their families.

"Flipp is on a mission to deliver unique digital shopping experiences to every Canadian household, every week. We know Canadians spend an average of four hours per week deciding what to buy & where to buy, with 80% of shopping decisions made prior to entering the store," said Michael Silverman, CEO of Flipp. "With the addition of reebee, we have two of Canada's most trusted shopping brands coming together to expand the Flipp Shopper Consideration Platform. Launching [today], the Platform offers retailers & brands the ability to curate and distribute digital shopping experiences that drive trips and baskets. We enable our partners to intercept shoppers during the critical, consideration phase of the shopping journey. We are excited to help our partners move from online ads that shoppers actively avoid to experiences that shoppers actively seek out."

Founded in 2012 with headquarters in Kitchener, Waterloo, reebee has 2 million Canadian monthly users. The 80 member team will continue to operate under the reebee name, as a Flipp subsidiary.

"Joining forces with Flipp was the next logical phase in our journey to support shoppers, retailers, and brands," said Tobias Dankiewicz, co-founder of reebee. "Flipp's platform tools combined with reebee's trusted brand will allow us to help retailers and brands efficiently deliver valuable content to millions of Canadian shoppers. We couldn't be more excited to combine our strengths behind our shared vision."

About Flipp

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a technology platform that is reinventing the way people plan their weekly shopping trip. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp platform to create, curate and distribute savings content to millions of highly-engaged shoppers every day. Millions of shoppers across North America use Flipp as their primary weekly shopping tool to decide what to buy and where to buy. On average, Flipp helps shoppers save $45 on their weekly groceries, home improvement goods, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets supplies and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com and follow @getflipp on social media.

About reebee

Founded in 2012 reebee is a digital advertising platform that is designed to provide consumers with content to make informed shopping decisions. reebee helps connect the largest retailers and brands in Canada with millions of weekly, high-intent shoppers. Reebee helps consumers discover local products while saving time and money through immersive browsing, search, and discovery experiences. Visit reebee.com for more information.

