FLiiP Raises $3.2M USD in Seed Funding to Empower Multi-Location Gyms with Cutting-Edge Management Tools

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - FLiiP, a leading end-to-end fitness business management software, announced today that it has raised $3.2 million USD in seed funding. The round was led by Cultivation Capital, a St. Louis, Missouri-based venture capital firm, with participation from Boreal Ventures in Montreal. The funding will fuel FLiiP's mission to empower gym owners and operators with unmatched simplicity and scalability, specifically designed for multi-location commercial gyms.

Empowering Gym Owners and Operators to Scale

FLiiP is an end-to-end fitness business management platform designed for simplicity and built to scale for multi-location gyms. With tools for member self-service and multi-location management, FLiiP empowers gym owners and operators to simplify operations and grow their businesses. Founded by gym owner David Bourbonnière, FLiiP is on a mission to transform the fitness industry and empower ambitious gym owners to build a thriving business. (CNW Group/FLiiP)

FLiiP serves a wide range of fitness businesses, including commercial gyms, functional training facilities, boxing gyms, and martial arts studios, with a particular focus on mid-size organizations. The platform is purpose-built to address the unique needs of multi-location operations, providing tools that simplify management and improve member experiences.

"As a gym owner, I know how frustrating it can be to juggle disconnected tools, scale operations and adapt to evolving needs from gym members. More than ever, gym owners and operators face immense challenges navigating the complexities of scaling their businesses across multiple locations," said David Bourbonnière, FLiiP's Founder and CEO. "FLiiP is here to help ambitious fitness leaders build thriving businesses with a platform that's as intuitive as it is powerful."

"FLiiP has been instrumental in our expansion from a single location to a multi-banner business. Their platform allowed us to drive demand before opening, enabling us to launch our new locations at full capacity from day one. The ability to optimize operations and member engagement from the start has been a game-changer. Through FLiiP's built-in referral program, we generated over $30,000 in profit within 60 days—demonstrating the direct impact of their technology on business growth." — Jerry Blackburn, Founder of Blackburn Athletics

A Vision for Growth and Innovation

FLiiP's vision is clear: to become the preferred end-to-end platform designed for simplicity and purpose-built to scale for multi-location gyms. Recognized for its unmatched ease of use, multi-location support, and member self-serve capabilities, FLiiP is setting the standard for fitness business management.

In line with its mission to help ambitious gym owners build thriving businesses, FLiiP has achieved triple-digit growth in the past year and aims to maintain this trajectory for the next two years. The company also plans to double its headcount during this period while expanding its global presence.

"Expanding internationally across seven countries and onboarding hundreds of franchise locations in just a few months requires a strong, scalable infrastructure. FLiiP has been a true growth partner, providing the technology we need to streamline operations and ensure a seamless experience for our franchisees. Their platform is purpose-built for high-growth fitness brands like ours, helping us scale with confidence." — Hadri Jaffal, CEO of Iron Body Fit

FLiiP is committed to building a world-class team that combines deep industry expertise with fresh perspectives from outside the fitness space. At the heart of FLiiP's success is the invaluable experience of current and former gym owners who bring firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in fitness business management.

FLiiP already supports customers in over 10 countries across Canada, the USA, and Europe. As part of its strategic roadmap, FLiiP is investing in advanced AI-driven analytics to enhance decision-making and business insights in the future. While FLiiP has primarily focused on mid-size gyms, the company is moving upmarket and plans to cater to larger commercial gym chains in the coming years, aligning with its growth strategy and expanding capabilities.

Addressing Industry Challenges

Gym owners and operators often face fragmented software ecosystems, lack of pricing transparency, and limited innovation in the fitness technology market. Private equity consolidation has further compounded these issues, reducing competition and creating frustration for businesses seeking modern, verticalized solutions. FLiiP's integrated platform bridges these gaps, offering a unified solution that simplifies operations and provides the tools needed to scale effectively.

"FLiiP has been a true growth partner, helping us streamline operations and scale efficiently. Their platform is more than just a management tool—it provides the automation, ease of use, and strategic vision needed to stay ahead in an evolving industry. With FLiiP, we're able to focus on growth, knowing we have a technology partner that understands our needs and the future of fitness." — Gabriel Hardy, Owner of Tonic Gym and President of FIC

FLiiP's ability to deliver exceptional value to gym owners and operators is evident in its industry-leading customer retention. This reflects the platform's indispensable role in simplifying operations, improving member experiences, and supporting business growth, earning the trust and loyalty of fitness businesses worldwide.

A Strategic Path Forward

The $3.2M USD funding will accelerate FLiiP's vision in three key areas:

North American Expansion: With a strategic focus on the U.S., FLiiP will establish a stronger foothold in the world's largest fitness market.

From enhancing member self-service tools to developing AI-powered analytics for smarter business decisions, FLiiP will continue to lead in fitness tech innovation.

From enhancing member self-service tools to developing AI-powered analytics for smarter business decisions, FLiiP will continue to lead in fitness tech innovation. Scaling Operations: Doubling the team over the next two years will ensure FLiiP is positioned to support its growing global customer base.

Partner Endorsements

Cultivation Capital's General Partner Timothy Stern expressed confidence in FLiiP's strategic direction, stating, "FLiiP is addressing critical gaps in fitness management with a platform that combines operational simplicity with the scalability needed for gyms. Their focus on helping multi-location gyms thrive sets them apart in a competitive market. We are excited to support FLiiP as they scale and bring their innovative approach to more fitness businesses worldwide."

Boreal Ventures' Managing Director David Charboneau added, "FLiiP's comprehensive platform and customer-centric approach address the pain points of fitness operators in a way that no other solution does. Their commitment to innovation and operational excellence positions them as a leader in the fitness tech space. We are thrilled to partner with FLiiP on this exciting journey."

Creating Momentum in the Fitness Tech Space

David Bourbonnière emphasized FLiiP's commitment to keeping its stakeholders engaged: "We're excited to share updates with our customers, investors, and partners throughout the year as we continue to grow and innovate."

To learn how FLiiP is transforming gym management or explore open roles on our growing team, visit www.myfliip.com.

About FLiiP

For media inquiries, please contact: Oss Ouahdi, Chief Growth Officer, FLiiP, [email protected], www.myfliip.com