FlightHub to Sponsor and Judge Concordia University's John Molson School of Business MBA Case Competition

"More than 300 business executives serve as judges, using their unique backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to critically assess the participants' presentations," state the event's organizers. "In 1992, the competition went international and now comprises 36 teams coming from 5 continents. It is the oldest and largest case competition in the world involving 200 outstanding MBA students from well-known business schools as well as judges from the Montreal business community. Teams are evaluated on creativity, insight, substance and plausibility of implementation. We are proud to welcome FlightHub as our premium diamond sponsor this year, for what will be the 39th edition of the John Molson School of Business Case Competition."

The competition is open to top business schools worldwide and is recognized as the largest case competition of its kind. During the event, students will be presented with seven unpublished case studies, as well as a live case presentation by a company facing an actual business challenge. It is an opportunity for the students to apply the skills and knowledge they have acquired throughout their MBA training, as well as to showcase their business acumen to an international audience.

"As a Montreal-based company focused on connecting people to new place and experiences internationally, this tournament is very aligned with us as an organization," states Melanie Tabet, FlightHub's Director of Communications and Brand Management. "The case competition is the largest of its kind and gathers some of the world's brightest business students in the city where FlightHub has chosen to establish its headquarters. We are excited to be involved with an event that unites the business and academic communities on such a multicultural level."

About FlightHub

FlightHub and its American affiliate JustFly are top online travel agencies serving 5 million customers per year in North America and generating over $3 billion in annual sales. Their mission is to help more people connect to the world and each other by providing travelers with the cheapest flights available, along with exceptional customer service. They achieve this by investing heavily in both technology and people, constantly striving to streamline and optimize the customer experience. Proudly headquartered in Montreal, they are growing rapidly and have imminent plans for international expansion.

