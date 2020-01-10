FlightHub Featured as the Live Case at Concordia University's John Molson School of Business International MBA Case Competition

During the competition, the students were presented with seven unpublished business cases selected from the winning entries of the annual case writing competition. The judges consisted of over 300 business executives from various backgrounds who applied their experience to evaluating the presentations on creativity, insight, substance and plausibility of implementation.

The highlight of the week every year is a live case presentation by a major company, who presents the students with a real-life business challenge.

This year, FlightHub was proud to be featured as the competition's live case, in addition to being a premium diamond sponsor and having several of its executives act as judges for some of the other cases.

On January 8th, FlightHub's COO Christopher Cave and CFO Marc Ghobriel took the stage to present the company's background and industry information in a dynamic and interactive fashion, as well as to put forth some challenging business issues for the students to solve. Following the presentation, the participants were permitted to ask questions during a 45-minute Q&A session. They were then tasked with addressing the business challenges in a way that applied the lessons and critical thinking skills learned throughout their respective international MBA programs.

"Participating in the case competition has been such an enriching experience for the FlightHub team," says the company's COO, Christopher Cave. "Presenting our company on stage as a live business case along with our CFO Marc Ghobriel in front of this group of international MBA students and esteemed Montreal judges was just fantastic. We are so glad the case was well-received, and we are very impressed with the caliber of presentations created by the students in such a short period of time."

"As an alumnus of Concordia's JMSB, it was an honor to represent FlightHub as a sponsor of this event, as well as a judge," states Melanie Tabet, FlightHub's Director of Communications and Brand Management. "We are a proud Montreal-based company, and we are so excited to have been part of an event that brings so many international participants to our beautiful city. Being featured as the live case generated a great deal of additional interest in FlightHub, and we appreciate the work the students put into generating ideas for the future of our business."

