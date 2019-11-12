FlightHub and the Make-A-Wish Foundation Partner Once Again to Make Children's Travel Dreams Come True

For his wish, Julian wanted to go to Portugal to see his grandfather again. The family flew to Alvor, Portugal, where Julian spent every day with his 88-year-old grandfather. That's what made his wish so special. Julian was aware that their time together was precious, so they ate ice cream every day, went to the sea, to water slides, played race car, and every night ate at the restaurants he liked most. Upon the family's return, Julian's mother called the "whole trip an unforgettable experience."

"We want to thank FlightHub for adopting Julian's wish this year," says Silvana Orrino, Director of Development at Make-A-Wish Quebec. "FlightHub has been part of the Make-A-Wish Quebec family since 2015. They have helped the Foundation create 7 life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Quebec is proud to have a dedicated and generous partner like FlightHub. Their commitment and devotion to helping children with critical illnesses is a testament of true compassion.

"We are so proud of our collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation," states Patrick McFern, FlightHub's Chief Customer Experience Officer. "For the past few years, we have worked closely with them to help children from our community fulfill their wishes. As a travel company, it's a natural fit for us to offer children the opportunity to hop on a plane and visit someplace or someone they have been wanting to see. The Foundation is such a wonderful organization, and this is always such a great experience for everyone involved. Just seeing the impact made on a child's life makes it so worthwhile, and we encourage other companies to partner with them as well."

About FlightHub

FlightHub and its American affiliate JustFly are top online travel agencies serving 5 million customers per year in North America and generating over $3 billion in annual sales. Their mission is to help more people connect to the world and each other by providing travelers with the cheapest flights available, along with exceptional customer service. They achieve this by investing heavily in both technology and people, constantly striving to streamline and optimize the customer experience. Proudly headquartered in Montreal, they are growing rapidly and have imminent plans for international expansion.

