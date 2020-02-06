FlightHub and JustFly Think Vegan Travel is the Next Big Trend?

FlightHub and JustFly take a closer look at vegan travel below.

Why Vegan Travel?

Veganism is becoming an increasingly popular lifestyle choice for millennials. In fact, in the United States and Great Britain the number of consumers who identify as vegan has risen by more than 800 percent collectively since 2014. This plant-based lifestyle has plenty of benefits. Here's a short but telling list:

Personal health and well-being

Can reduce world hunger

Water conservation

Soil conservation

Air purification

Vegan Hotels:

In the Scottish Highlands, travelers can visit the UK's first ever vegan hotel, Saorsa 1875. It features 11 bedrooms with linen not made from animal by-products and boasts an entirely plant-based restaurant menu. According to their website, "Saorsa 1875 is designed for vegans, vegetarians and the plant-curious—a unique hotel dedicated to showcasing ethical luxury."

In Bel Air, California, The Treehouse boutique hotel also offers a curated vegan experience. The Treehouse provides vegan cooking classes, products and more. Its current homepage describes the property as "Boho-chic, plant-based, biodynamic. A hideaway in the City of Angels. Redefining luxury as wellbeing."

Another section of the site reads, "Veganism is not a fad. It is the new world order of compassion. Already proven to reduce the risk of illness by 800 percent, more people are hopping on to this style of living."

Airlines, hotels, tour operators, cruises and other travel businesses are adding new products and services to better accommodate a growing global appetite for veganism.

Vegan Friendly Destinations:

Many budget-conscious travelers choose to prepare vegan meals instead of purchasing them. Traveling to vegan friendly countries makes this easier. Tourists can visit organic markets, take vegan cooking lessons with professional help, participate in several food tours and experiment with local vegan cuisine. The vegan lifestyle extends past the food eaten on trips. It's becoming a primary focus for a growing number of travelers. The countries listed below are popular vegan destinations:

Costa Rica

Spain

Italy

France

Belize

Guatemala

Thailand

Malaysia

Puerto Rico

Antigua

Vegan Travel Companies:

As a current niche market, vegan travel has the potential to be big business. It's an opportunity for some companies to be pioneers in the travel sphere and to further tailor their offerings to their customers needs. Health-conscious travel companies are springing up in several locations. Below, FlightHub and JustFly have put together a short list:

Vegan Travel

VegVoyages

Intrepid Travel

VeggieHotels

HappyCow

From recipes to food tours, hotels to cruises—the vegan way of life is growing in popularity. The benefits are well-documented. Travelers are looking for new ways to stay healthy while on the road; and the travel industry has already begun adapting to changing demands.

About FlightHub

FlightHub makes travel accessible, allowing more than 5 million people per year to visit new places and explore different cultures by offering the cheapest flight on worldwide destinations. This is achieved by investing heavily in both technology and people, ultimately streamlining and optimizing the customer experience. Visit flighthub.com to book online or call an agent at 1-800-900-1431 for 24/7 service. For inspiration on travel destinations, tips on budget travel, and the latest travel news, follow FlightHub on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

SOURCE FlightHub

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.flighthub.com

