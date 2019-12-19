FlightHub and JustFly Talk December Holidays Around the World

Christmas: Christmas is celebrated the world over, and there are many subtle variations and approaches that one might find interesting. Some readers may be familiar with Austria's Krampus, Saint Nicholas's terrifying partner who carries naughty children off in a sack. If one finds themselves in Austria for Christmas, they might experience the good (or bad) fortune of seeing someone roaming around in a Krampus costume. In the Philippines, the Giant Lantern Festival is held in San Fernando, displaying a dizzying variety of huge, kaleidoscopic lanterns. And in Japan, everybody eats KFC. Really.

Kwanzaa: Kwanzaa is a recent invention, as far as holidays go, but nonetheless of iconic

cultural importance. Created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa is a technically secular

tradition, often practiced in conjunction with Christmas, and meant for African Americans to

celebrate their African cultural roots. Kwanzaa takes place from the 26th of December until New

Year's Day, and involves symbolic candle lighting, thinking on history, and feasting on delicious

African and American dishes.

Hanukkah: Thanks to their calendar proximity, many assume the Jewish Festival of Lights to be

equivalent to Christmas in relative religious importance. It is one of the most publicly celebrated,

and one of the most iconic. Hanukkah commemorates an ancient rebellion carried out by the

Maccabee warriors, and the freeing of the Temple in Jerusalem. The story goes that a single jar

of ceremonial oil miraculously burned for eight whole nights. Jews celebrate by lighting the

Hanukkiah (a nine-branched lamp), eating lots of oily food like latkes (potato pancakes) and

sufganiyot (doughnuts), spinning dreidels, and giving gifts.



Yule: But isn't Yule or the Yuletide synonymous with Christmas? While currently there's a lot of

overlap between the terms, Yule was originally a festival celebrated by Germanic pagans, and a

lot of the old traditions live on! For instance, in Sweden, a giant goat is constructed out of straw,

and is occasionally burned down, depending how things go. When Christianity came to that part

of the world, many of the Yule rituals were integrated. However, some Neo-Pagans strive to

celebrate the Yule as it was in the ancient past, with ritual offerings and feasts.



Boxing Day: Depending on where one is from, Boxing Day may be a well-established fixture of

one's holiday shopping schedule, or an entirely unheard-of thing. In the UK and some of her

former colonies, Boxing Day was originally the day service people like mailmen and maids were

left gifts by their employers. Now it's mostly for post-Christmas consumption.

