FlightHub and JustFly on Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) May Be the Future of Travel

Thanks to artificial intelligence , talking robots are a reality. A driverless car is no longer an unattainable concept. Both examples merely scratch the tip of the technological iceberg. The benefits are impactful—improved customer service, business development, operational efficiency and more. Companies in every industry are racing to incorporate AI into their business models.

FlightHub and JustFly take a closer look at artificial intelligence and what it means to the future of travel.

Researching and Planning Trips:

According to survey results from a leading online travel company, nearly 30 percent of travelers are happy to have their trips booked via AI based on places they've previously visited. Another 50 percent showed no preference for human or programmed interaction. The primary concern was getting accurate and timely responses to their questions; most of which can be accounted for with intelligent software.

A few companies have designed proprietary trip planning services. Customers are presented with high level options along the lines of "City or Rural" and "Budget or Luxury." Based on the user's preferences, a list of choices is quickly assembled and provided. Travelers are encouraged to input as many options as possible for more refined results.

The Customer Experience:

A growing number of businesses are using smart bot technology to reduce call wait times. Customers can ask common and simple questions to chat bots. The bots are pre-programmed with hundreds of likely responses, therefore removing the need to speak with live agents. This also allows companies the resources and flexibility to provide clients with around the clock help.

Some businesses are using the power of artificial intelligence to predict customer behavior, allowing for proactive assistance. In the hospitality industry, AI-enabled devices in hotel suites can also help guests with room service, and informational requests. Some artificial intelligence platforms are also designed with simple games to help people pass the time.

Artificial Intelligence and Business

In the past, conversations around artificial intelligence discussed flying cars and robot revolutions to take over the world. At the time, large-scale use of AI was thought to be decades away—a fantasy of the future. But it's not decades or years away. Artificial intelligence is happening all around, right now.

Travel companies are integrating AI at every turn and reaping the benefits. It's being used to identify fraudulent transactions more quickly. A variety of previously manual tasks are being automated. Large quantities of data are being processed in seconds. In turn, this data is used to determine marketing, sales and business development opportunities.

There are two approaches to technology: avoid or apply and adapt. Travel companies have shown an eagerness to invest and implement AI. It has introduced simplicity to a sometimes complex equation. In the short term, it may be costly. However, the long-term benefits are substantial, and too great to ignore.

