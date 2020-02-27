FlightHub and JustFly on the Technology Shift to Personalized Travel

FlightHub and JustFly take a closer look at how technology is helping to rapidly personalize travel.

Technology and Big Data:

According to Adobe, "Smart personalization is hard to do well in the travel industry. That's why today's best-in-class brands start with the fundamentals: gathering the right customer data, building the right technology stack to handle it, and finding the right talent."

To optimize personalization in the travel industry, brands need the right data from the best touchpoints. Large companies have access to multiple sources of customer information. In fact, many technologically savvy businesses use machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to gather client information seamlessly. For more information on which data sources organizations typically use, consult the non exhaustive list below:

Social media

Email

Digital analytics

Transactional data

Consumer surveys

Customer reviews

Customer preference information

Rewards program data

Contact center information

Search intent

Mobile apps

Chatbot data

Technology and Personalized Travel Experiences:

When travel brands have accumulated enough user data, the next step is simple—use it in conjunction with technology to create helpful, unique and unforgettable experiences whenever and wherever possible. However, the human element is still a crucial factor in efforts to further personalize travel. Ideally, technology should be used to improve on already excellent service provided by real people.

The Onboard Recognition feature of Delta's Corporate Recognition program is a great example. Some Delta flight staff are equipped with the Guest Service Tool. It allows for quick identification of high-value business passengers. Flight attendants can then provide additional assistance and service if needed.

"New luxury is no longer about products. It's about hyper-personalized experiences that have a very meaningful and memorable impact in our guests' minds. It's about creating and finding those moments of joy for the guest that helps us build that higher level of living," said Javier Cedillo-Espin, CEO of Onefinestay, a luxury vacation rental company.

See a short list of brands that have already integrated notable personalization into their organizations below:

EasyJet (individualized travel stories based on first and next trip)

Hilton Hotels (virtual guides)

KLM (personalized emails and interactive magazine)

Best western (personalized geo-specific email promotions)

Princess Cruises (wearable devices that update cruise staff on customer needs)

Delta Airlines (Guest Service Tool)

AirBnB (localized promotions)

Many more

Personalization is more than a buzzword or trend. It's a reflection of evolving customer demands. The goal is simple: deliver the ideal travel experience throughout the client journey for each trip. Around the world, technology is advancing rapidly. Few industries reflect this fact as clearly as travel and tourism. With personalized travel becoming a reality in a multitude of ways, the world is entering a new era of travel.

