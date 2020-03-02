FlightHub and JustFly on the Perfect Travel Companions: Chatbots

Many travel businesses have narrowed their focus to provide helpful, accurate and timely customer service at every step of a client's journey—from discovery to booking, check-in to post flight. Travelers can now forecast, compare and book flights, accommodation and other experiences online with a variety of devices.

Below, FlightHub and JustFly elaborate on how chatbots have become an integral part of travel.

How Do Chatbots Work?

The science community has discussed the possibility of talking robots for decades. Chatbots represent the real-world practical application of these discussions. What exactly is a chatbot? It's a customer-friendly communication tool equipped with Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL). This Artificial Intelligence technology allows businesses to better connect with customers.

The foundation of chatbots is based on 2 system types: recommendation and conversation. In short, chatbots are designed to improve customer service by generating user-specific information in written or spoken form. When used effectively, this allows customers to receive highly personalized service.

Advantages of Chatbots:

Businesses dedicate a large percentage of their budgets to customer service. Chatbots are cost effective. They can also be programmed to execute several operations. This in turn allows more skilled human workers to focus on complex tasks. Another benefit of chatbots is that they're always available and can carry on a seemingly unlimited number of conversations with different people at once.

Customers may not always want or be able to speak with a live representative or download a company's app. Many chatbots are functional across multiple platforms simultaneously. This level of versatility and availability improves service levels and client satisfaction. In fact, chatbots can also ask for customer feedback on ways to refine services and business as a whole.

How Do Chatbots Improve Travel?

Based on customer information travel bots can make precise product and service suggestions throughout the booking process. It's ideal for businesses and customers. Businesses make valuable offerings and potentially generate additional conversions. Customers get important reminders and recommendations for items they may have overlooked or not considered. FlightHub and JustFly have curated a short list of examples below:

Insurances

Special meals

Car rentals

Travel items (universal chargers, first aid kits, batteries and more)

Hotels

Inflight purchases

Weather

Budgets and prices

Traffic and local transportation options

Schedules and delays

Itinerary suggestions

Chatbots are providing new ways to arrive at innovative solutions in the world of travel. They give travel brands the potential to efficiently scale customer service. This technology can be used to answer questions and make recommendations along with several other types of transactions. The flexible nature of chatbot software has a notably positive impact on business operations. In the travel industry, they're the happy medium between humans and machines.

