FlightHub and JustFly on Sightseeing in New York City

Visit Central Park:

Central Park is one of the single most visited locations in NYC. It's a beautiful park (in every season). Concerts are held there. It's a massive (nearly 850 acres), living, breathing tourist attraction. Go there for a bite to eat, daily fitness, to people watch and so much more. Take half or an entire day to take advantage of the playgrounds, fountains, bridges and museums.

Pass by Times Square:

Walking through Times Square for first time visitors to NYC is like a rite of passage. The scale of the gigantic billboards is impressive. The number of establishments is dizzying. Go there to be mesmerized for a few moments and move on to somewhere a little more interesting.

Disclaimer: The irony of Times Square is that there are typically more tourists than locals.

Glimpse the Statue of Liberty:

The Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. Lady Liberty is an iconic monument in New York City. Is it one of the most cliché touristy things to do? Absolutely. Is it still worth doing? Again, absolutely. It's equivalent to the Colosseum in Rome, or the Great Wall of China. See it with one of the many tours offered in NYC or see it for free via the Staten Island Ferry.

Cross the Brooklyn Bridge:

New York City is comprised of 5 boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island. There are bridges connecting many of the boroughs to one another, of them, one of the most famous, is the Brooklyn Bridge. It's over 130 years old and stretches across the East River (Brooklyn to Lower Manhattan), and is a highlight of NYC's gorgeous skyline. What's one of the best parts of the bridge? It's pedestrian friendly.

Hang Out at Battery Park:

Located in south Manhattan, Battery Park is a 25-acre green haven. It makes environmental conservation and biodiversity efforts look easy. From its days as a point of defense against potential enemies to its modern-day public gardens, harbor views, and the unique SeaGlass carousel, the Battery is a key piece of NYC's identity. Don't miss it.

Gaze Up at the Freedom Tower:

While sightseeing in New York City, stop by the One World Trade Center, previously known as the Freedom Tower. It stands tall as a beacon of hope in NYC, offers a 360-degree view of the city, insight on 911, a museum and a park (created in memory of 9/11 victims). There are also interesting facts about how New York City has grown and changed over the years.

Ascend the Empire State Building:

While on the topic of skyscrapers, the Empire State Building is one of the most impressive in the world, let alone NYC. It appears in movies, TV shows, magazines and more. And it's no less impressive in person. The view from the top of this giant yet sleek building can sometimes be foggy, but on a good day, it's stunning. Check the weather before going and arrive early to beat the crowds.

Walk Through Grand Central Terminal:

Saved by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the 1970s, NYC's most famous train station is now a popular destination for tourists. Check out the Dining Concourse and the Oyster Bar restaurants for delicious food. Step into the time machine that is the Campbell Apartment Bar. It's fancy and expensive with a 1920s theme, but the experience is worth it. Break a sweat at the Vanderbilt Tennis Club too. Be certain to reserve early enough in advance.

Rockefeller Center:

The Rockefeller Center and the surrounding area is one of the busiest places in New York City. Like many other parts of the Big Apple, there are plenty of great places to eat and shop around. Head to the Top of the Rock for a unique NYC view.

Hint: 2 other immense skyscrapers are visible from here, as well as an entire grid of beautiful buildings, the water and more.

Head to the Museum:

Museums are a huge part of NYC culture, and with good reason. The city is home to dozens of them, all catering to different aspects of art, history and more. Many of NYC's museums have free days or entry times. If you're on a budget or cheap date, a museum is always a safe bet. Here's a short list:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art





The Museum of American Finance





The Federal Hall Museum





The American Museum of Natural History





The Guggenheim Museum





The Museum of the City of New York





The MoMA (Museum of Modern Art)





The High Line & Whitney Museum





The Lower East Side Tenement Museum

Get Theatrical on Broadway:

Fans of theater and the arts should absolutely visit Broadway. Hit Times Square and catch a musical or play right after. Hamilton, the Lion King, Aladdin, the Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Frozen and many others are some of the popular choices. Shop around online for discounted tickets.

The Cloisters:

The Cloisters is such a unique and remarkable museum that it deserves its own subsection.

It's the only museum of its kind in the US. It's entirely dedicated to medieval art. Located near Fort Tyron Park, the Cloisters museum displays actual cloisters, serene gardens, European tapestries and more. Who knew anyone could get so close to Europe without leaving Manhattan? This is usually a highlight for history buffs sightseeing in New York City.

Catch a Sports Game:

They may not always be the champions, but New York is a major sports city. With 2 Major League Baseball teams, 3 National Hockey League teams, 2 National Basketball League teams, 3 National Football League teams, 1 Major League Soccer team and several international and minor league teams, catching the game is always an option. Grab a friend. Buy a ticket. Grab a hot dog, a drink and have some fun.

Become a TV Star:

Okay, becoming a TV star is a bit of a stretch. That said, being a part of the live studio audience for a few New York based TV shows is a genuinely good time. Good Morning America, the Today Show, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more filmed in NYC. Book a flight and accommodations then reserve a seat. Many of them give tickets away at no cost.

Feast:

With its cosmopolitan food scene, visitors can taste a bit of every country in the world from a NYC restaurant. It's no wonder New York has the highest number of eateries per capita in North America. Try a food tour, street food or a Michelin-star restaurant. There are options for every price point imaginable.

Expert tip: Buy a New York City PASS or C3 Pass. Save time and money. Skip the ticket counter. Have fun.

New York City is impressive in more ways than one. It's the kind of place where travelers could spend a lifetime. Discover new places to visit and things to do every day. FlightHub and JustFly's NYC guide is a great starting point for newcomers.

This article was syndicated from: https://www.justfly.com/blog/

SOURCE FlightHub

For further information: email us: media@flighthub.com

Related Links

www.flighthub.com

