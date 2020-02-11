FlightHub and JustFly on How Translation Technology Is Changing Travel

Ideas once relegated to the minds of travelers are now reality. One of those concepts is instantly and accurately translating several languages. In recent years, a number of devices and apps have effectively done away with what was formerly a major problem for many tourists, language. Once again confirming that technology and travel go hand in hand.

FlightHub and JustFly discuss how translation technology is breaking through language barriers below.

Travel, Technology and Time:

In a matter of a few short years, availability and access to travel-related technology has increased dramatically. Travelers once made calls from pay phones, browsed the web in Internet coffee shops, carried hardcopies of books and maps to learn new languages and get around. They spent hours in physical travel agencies, and took low-resolution photos from bulky cameras.

Tourists now have smartphones with international data plans in their possession at all times. These devices are equipped with a seemingly unlimited number of apps—for calls, FaceTime, planning, booking, checking in, capturing and sharing moments, even curing seasickness. There are mobile apps for almost anything, including translation.

The Importance of Translation Technology:

Globalization of industries is happening at accelerating rates. Proof of this is in the rapidly increasing demand for a range of language services. According to Common Sense Advisory Research (CSAR), an analytics firm specializing in language expansion around the world, project that the need for language services will increase by approximately 12% per year.

Although human translators will meet a portion of this requirement, technology must be used to supply the rest. In fact, in some instances translation technology has bolstered human translator productivity by up to 400%

Technology and Language:

For decades, science fiction has depicted the idea of robots understanding human language. In turn, these machines would facilitate communication between 2 or more people. Enter mobile applications. More and more, travelers are relying on mobile apps to make sense of previously incomprehensible interactions. FlightHub and JustFly have gathered a short non-exhaustive list. See below:

Google Translate (conversation mode)

iTranslate

Word Lens

Naver Papago Translate

Microsoft Translate

TripLingo (includes formal and less formal translations)

SayHi

Text Grabber

The Future of Translation Technology:

As impressive as current translation technology is, it's still in its relative infancy. As artificial intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Neural Machine Translation (NMT) improve, as will the quality and speed of translation programs. More languages will be added to databases. Machines will be better equipped to understand subtle nuances in a variety of languages and social situations. Language barriers in their current form will cease to exist.

Communication is at the core of both technology and travel. There's room for improvement, but translation apps have taken major strides in bridging the gap between people, languages and cultures. And the travel industry stands to reap many of the benefits.

About FlightHub

