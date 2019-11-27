FlightHub and JustFly On How to Pack Luggage in 30 Minutes or Less

Packing Efficiently:

As a rule of thumb, planning and booking trips in advance is the best way to go. However, plans can change; sometimes travel must be booked at the last minute. Save time by following the steps below.

Pick the Right Suitcase:

Even the most experienced travellers tend to pack more than necessary. Choosing the right suitcase is important. For short-term travel (one week or less), carry-ons are a good option. This simple choice immediately reduces the number of items to be packed. It forces people to be more decisive.

There's added convenience in travelling with carry-ons. They can be brought directly onto planes. This means 3 things: no checked baggage fees, no lost luggage and no waiting around upon arrival at a new destination. When travelling for 8 days or more, use a duffle bag or a medium to large suitcase

Travel-Sized Toiletries:

There are 2 schools of thought when packing toiletries. Some travellers don't pack them at all. They buy toiletries when they arrive at their destination. Without question, this saves time on packing. That said, this approach can be expensive and likely isn't very popular with budget travellers. However, hotels have been known to provide basic toiletries, often free of charge.

For everyone else, knowing how to pack toiletries in as little time as possible is important. The trick is simple; use travel-sized containers. Mini toothbrushes, little tubes of toothpaste, small bottles of all-in-one body wash, moisturizer, shampoo, conditioner and more are the best bet. Secure them in a resealable bag too. This guards clothes, documents and devices from leaks.

Clothing:

Pick 1-2 pairs of shoes, one for walking and a more formal pair. Secure all jewelry and similar accessories in small (preferably hidden) pockets.

Roll socks and other undergarments into small tight bundles. Pack them on the bottom or top of the suitcase. If ever luggage is mishandled, this provides an extra layer of cushioning.

Check the weather forecast before arriving. Next, pack neutral colour clothing that can be mixed and matched in a variety of ways. Set aside comfortable clothing to wear while in transit. Try to look business casual, even when not specifically travelling for business. Airlines are rumoured to offer business class and first-class upgrades to passengers who "look the part."

Extras:

Travel can be unpredictable. Don't forget to bring a book, or a lightweight smart device to stay entertained and productive. For comfort, bring a neck pillow and blanket; airplane cabins tend to get cold. With these 4 simple points in mind, anyone can pack and be on their way in 30 minutes or less.

SOURCE FlightHub

For further information: email us: media@flighthub.com

Related Links

www.flighthub.com

