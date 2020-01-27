FlightHub and JustFly on How the Internet of Things (IoT) Can Improve Travel

Defining the Internet of Things:

In literal terms, the Internet of Things includes everything connected to the web. However, it generally relates to devices specifically designed or upgraded with internet connectivity in mind. The ability to connect to the internet now seems commonplace, but it's extremely powerful.

It allows machines to quickly and effectively communicate with each other. In other words, they become intelligent devices. With the right tools and know-how, smart objects can be programmed, automated and used via third parties. Smart homes, delivery tracking systems and self-driving cars are a few examples of the wide range of things that fall within the realm of the IoT.

The Internet of Things and Travel:

Travel, tourism and hospitality businesses are arguably the most well-positioned to take advantage of the Internet of Things. It allows companies to personalize customer interactions. Repetitive tasks can be scheduled, executed and reviewed automatically. Long term operation costs decrease while business performance increases.

The hotel industry is integrating and applying smart devices in multiple ways. In a push to offer a superior customer experience, some hotels suites feature voice-activated speakers, smart TVs, virtual reality components and more.

The implementation of these features means one thing: vastly improved products and services for customers.

The Internet of Things in Action:

Among other functions, travellers can now set wake up calls, order room service and use digital room keys, all from their devices. Hotel employees can also be notified of issues requiring immediate assistance, ie: a faulty air conditioner, a leak or an elevator breakdown.



Businesses also benefit from internet-enabled hotel and room features as it allows for smarter energy consumption.



Many mobile applications make use of the IoT by providing users with real-time information about flights, delays, emergencies and more.



Some airlines plan to use the Internet of Things to monitor stress and comfort levels among passengers. Some key indicators may be high body temperature and potential dehydration.



Large amounts of relevant data on tourist attractions, travel habits and other experiences can be leveraged to optimize the way different destinations are experienced.



Jet and airplane manufacturers also have plans to equip carriers with sensors. These sensors will provide instant status updates and allow for streamlined aircraft maintenance.



The Internet of Things is everywhere. It's a key part of how people travel and ultimately live. Smart devices can now be pushed to their true potential. And if used properly, businesses and customers in the travel sector will reap significant rewards.

