FlightHub and JustFly on How Technology Makes Travel Less Time-Consuming

FlightHub and JustFly expand on how technology makes travel less time-consuming below.

Technology and Travel Statistics:

According to Statista, a leading European research, market and consumer data firm, by the end of 2020 there will be approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users worldwide. Collectively, there are more than 6 million apps in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore. There are apps for nearly everything, a large portion of which are travel related. See the list of recent statistics below for more detailed insight.

In 2018, 61% of American travelers booked and paid for travel with their smartphones.

U.S. travelers use roughly 8 apps in connection with a given trip.

For nearly 65% of users, flight alert, itinerary and flight booking apps were most important.

54% of American leisure travelers prefer to use an app to add to their bookings.

39% of these travelers wish to use a digital key for their accommodations.

Statistics are showing an increasing trend; technology is being used to enhance and streamline travel.

Technology Makes Travel Efficient:

Technological devices are smaller, lighter and more portable than ever. They're also equipped with fast and innovative software. It's a powerful combination. The intersection of the 2 has increased the efficiency of travel in several ways. See below for a brief list of examples.

Online check-ins

E-tickets and electronic boarding passes

Online reservations

Online Travel Agencies (FlightHub, JustFly, Expedia)

Metasearch engines (Kayak, Momondo, Google Flights)

Sharing economy apps (Uber, Airbnb, JustPark, SpinLister, EatWith)

Geo location apps (Google Maps, Waze)

Portable Wi-Fi

Documenting Travel:

In 1999, the Kyocera Visual Phone VP-210 was released to the Japanese market. It's credited as the first commercial camera phone. Since then, the quality of cameras built into mobile devices has increased exponentially. In fact, many travelers are embracing the old photography adage, "the best camera is the one you have with you," and foregoing traditional cameras altogether. Instead, they're opting for the cameras in their intelligent devices.

Although an increasing number of cameras are being equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for instant sharing, they're still generally larger than the average smartphone. Photo sharing apps have become increasingly popular in the past decade.

When combined with powerful mobile devices, they allow travelers to share experiences instantly. Social media sharing platforms like Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat are consumer favorites because these apps let users record, share and engage in real-time. The end result is that travelers from everywhere in the world are sharing their experiences. It has also led to an increase in location independent careers for many people.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft once said, "The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don't really even notice it, so it's part of everyday life." As a whole, the travel industry understands this idea very well and is taking strides to make it a reality for travelers worldwide, helping to save them money, but perhaps most importantly, time.

