FlightHub and JustFly on Holiday Travel Must-Haves

Scarf or Sarong:

Possibly the most versatile item in any traveler's luggage. They can be used as masks, pouches, bandages, to mark luggage and a lot more. They're cheap and easy to find. Don't travel without one.

Ear Plugs:

Sometimes the noise in an area can be unbearable. IE: construction, horns, music, people and any other form of loud distraction. Ear plugs are always a good idea.

Extra Undergarments:

People tend to be more active when traveling. Sightseeing, swimming, hiking and other activities are common. Travelers also spend more time exposed to the elements. Fresh socks and underwear are a must for any trip.

A Lock:

They're cheap and practical. Lock things in storage at a bus or train station to lighten the load for the day. Keep belongings safe in hostel dorm rooms. A lock is never a bad idea. Combination locks are best.

Water Bottle:

Stay hydrated and healthy (especially in warm locations). They're affordable, good for hot and cold drinks, and save money in the long term. They're also great for the environment.

Extra Chargers and Batteries:

Whether for a camera, smartphone, tablet or e-reader, stay charged up. Don't miss out on memories, lose access to information or entertainment. Extra chargers and batteries go a long way.

Sunblock or Sunscreen:

Sunblock and sunscreen are not the same, but when traveling to a hot destination, they're equally important. Avoid a trip to the dermatologist with a proper travel skin care routine.

Sleep Mask:

Sleeping arrangements can change as quickly as the weather. Large windows and see-through curtains can be problematic. A sleep mask helps get a good night of rest, no matter the destination.

Carry Extra Passport Photos:

Never underestimate the power of thinking ahead. If a passport is lost, damaged or stolen, having extra passport photos will speed up the recovery process. They're also good for travel visas and may come in handy for other things.

Mobile Hotspot:

Have a deadline to meet? Can't miss the big game? Carry a mobile hotspot. It's a great counter to a slow network or if a connection goes down.

Flip-Flops:

They're light and inexpensive. They protect from germs in bathroom showers and are great in hot countries.

Apps:

There are millions of apps for booking, planning, photography and more. Find the ones that help make travel easy.

Wet Wipes and Tissues:

Spills happen often. Washrooms aren't always readily available. Bring travel-size wipes and tissue everywhere.

Waterproof Bag:

Beach days, lagoons and waterfalls are great parts of any trip. Keep valuables safe and dry with a waterproof backpack.

Protective Cases:

Protect devices from coffee spills, slips and unforeseen events. Get the right sleeve or case for important gadgets.

Universal Adapter:

Different countries have different electrical outlet types. Universal adapters are an easy solution to a common problem.

Space Saver Bags:

Create space and pack like an expert. Protect clothes from smells, dirt, spills or worse. They can be reused and are perfect for the person who always overpacks.

Neck Pillow:

Neck pillows are extremely useful. Avoid starting a trip with pain and stiffness from an uncomfortable flight. Buy a traditional or inflatable pillow.

Packing effectively is a skill. Knowing which items to bring on a trip (or leave at home) is key to simplifying any holiday. Travel like an expert in 2020 with this list of travel must-haves from FlightHub and JustFly.

