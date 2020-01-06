FlightHub and JustFly List the Top 10 Things You Must Eat on Your Trip to Italy

Pasta tastes different in Italy. Pasta tastes better in Italy. Try a cooking class and learn the art of pasta making then eat your creations!

Pizza

A trip to Italy wouldn't be complete without a wood oven fired pizza. Crispy on the edges, with fresh toppings. Delicious!

Gelato

Gelato is italian ice cream. The recipe differs slightly from traditional ice cream in that the custard base is made with more milk than cream resulting in a softer texture packed with flavour. For a traditional flavor try stracciatella (chocolate chip) or gianduja (chocolate hazelnut).

Granita

A refreshing dessert similar to sorbet or sherbet. Granita is usually made with citrus fruits and is very popular in the Amalfi Coast where citrus grows in abundance.

Fresh mozzarella

There are so many kinds of cheese in Italy it may be overwhelming at first. Fresh mozzarella is very popular and is often served in a caprese salad with basil and tomatoes. A perfect meal or appetizer any time of the day.

Tomatoes from the garden

Culinary tours are very popular in Italy and will often take you through vineyards and lush gardens. A classic italian snack is picking a tomato off the vine, slicing it up and adding salt.

Risotto

A creamy, savoury, delicious dish. Risotto is made in all regions of Italy but the flavours will vary from place to place. Some classics include mushroom risotto, asparagus or tomato. Try them all and pick a favourite!

Cannolis

Ricotta cannolis are a signature dessert for all Italians. A crispy cookie shell is stuffed with sweet ricotta for a perfect bite of sweetness.

Tiramisu

Coffee fans will love this dessert! A layered no-bake cake made with coffee, mascarpone, lady finger cookies and cocoa. A unique dessert full of goodness.

Coffee

Italy is one of many countries known for its coffee. Cafe's line every street and are always bustling. Try an espresso or cappuccino with a biscotti for a classic italian breakfast. Quick tip: Sitting at a table in a cafe to have your coffee will cost more than sitting at the bar. Standing is free and is common among locals.

SOURCE FlightHub

