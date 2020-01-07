FlightHub and JustFly Discuss Talent Acquisition in the Travel Tech Sector

Good backend PHP developers can sometimes be hard to come by. The pool of candidates is rather small in Montreal. We're always on the lookout for people with great skill sets.

Is being based in Montreal an advantage or disadvantage for recruiting?

We see it as an advantage. Montreal is an awesome city brimming with talent and a growing tech sector. And we're at the center of it. There's no place we'd rather be.

How important is diversity when recruiting new talent?

Diversity is quite important. We have a variety of teams that require different skill sets and we like to keep it diverse by finding dynamic individuals who are hungry for more. We're also an equal opportunity employer.

How do you identify and recruit top talent?

We always look for humble, hungry and honest individuals. They're the ones who make the cut time and time again. We pride ourselves on these values and we believe they're integral to our success.

What's one of the funniest things you've ever heard in an interview?

It wasn't necessarily something I heard during an interview, but a candidate once chose to hide in a supply closet at work to take my call. The candidate whispered for the duration of the interview, so in turn I started whispering too. It was hilarious!

What's the best way to build great company culture?

By empowering employees! Identify their skill sets, help them grow and make them feel valued. At the end of the day, we're all in this together and we all play an important role in FlightHub and JustFly's success stories.

What advice would you give to future applicants?

Show your drive! Tell us what makes you passionate about your work and always, always, always, remain humble.

What's the toughest part of being in talent acquisition?

You need to have thick skin to deal with rejection. Sometimes you're at the finish line, and suddenly you get thrown right back to the starting point! But that's the name of the game. We think it builds character.

What's your 30-second elevator pitch of FlightHub and JustFly?

FlightHub and JustFly have grown exponentially since we launched in 2012 and 2014 respectively, we've built powerful products with phenomenal and talented teams as the root of our success! We've got our eyes set on taking over the number one spot, and we're not stopping there. We pride ourselves on being a tech company doing travel, that says it all!

SOURCE FlightHub

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.flighthub.com

