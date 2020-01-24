FlightHub and JustFly are Taking Off in the Travel Tech Industry

FlightHub and JustFly have worked hard to earn their reputation for finding the best prices from the fragmented, ever-evolving airline industry. Their products and services reflect the lean, efficient, and straightforward experience travel consumers have come to expect. While many online travel agencies are travel companies doing technology, FlightHub and JustFly stand out as a technology company doing travel. This allows them to stay on the cutting edge of the latest developments in AI and machine learning, allowing them to quickly integrate it into their offerings and processes. This results in efficiencies and tools that help improve back-end operations as well as front-end customer service.

"We are technologists first. Before we understood travel, we had all this knowledge in software development, websites and technology that we could pull together. This is generally what defined FlightHub and JustFly from the outset. We saw an opportunity to squeeze into the market as a low margin, high volume presence, and we had the tech know-how to back it," says FlightHub and JustFly's Matthew Keezer.

Quick mobilization in a market fragmented by rapidly evolving technology

What's exciting is that the ongoing shake-ups in the airline industry are playing to FlightHub and JustFly's unique advantage. As these changes occur, they are quicker than other OTAs to mobilize around different integrations that provide access to even more flight options, because they are tech-driven and very agile.

"Our speed of mobilizing was our first strength and it still is. As airlines break away from traditional platforms, we're one of the first to integrate the latest developments," says Patrick McFern, Chief Customer Experience Officer at FlightHub and JustFly.

Their process: a relentless attention to detail

FlightHub and JustFly could not have come this far without everyone having a hand in their products and services. From their leadership team taking customer support calls, testing new feature rollouts, or doing code reviews, everyone does what's necessary to maximize the quality and velocity of their new initiatives.

From day one, when the tech team was working on the search engine that drove the first integration of FlightHub, their KPI, their big value, was to find everything that flies from any airport worldwide. It wasn't their job to tell the customer which airline to fly, it was simply to provide them with convenient results at a glance. They applied themselves and scoured the earth to find every available source, then designed their proprietary technology accordingly.

Their mission of finding the cheapest prices and best itineraries is fulfilled first by their dedicated team of analysts who work with automation and AI. Secondly, it comes from their attention to detail, or drive to leave no stone unturned. For example, on the very rare occasion when they've uncovered a price they couldn't beat, they put it in a different queue. There, they would roll up their sleeves and perform an analysis as to why it slipped under the radar. They find a solution, then they integrate it and automate it.

"We are tech-oriented problem solvers," states Matthew Keezer. "Nothing is out of reach. We will find a way with technology to go get it so that the customer can be reassured that they've come to the place that covers the whole market."

Moving forward in travel with automation and AI

Automation allows them to operate with slim margins, so they provide low prices that are the core of their mission. This is what defines FlightHub and JustFly. It means not employing thousands of employees to do manual process. They use intelligent software that is tuned over time based on their experience with travel and technology to make sure that everything rolls properly. They want things to be as automated as possible, which allows them to be as operationally lean as possible.

The future is full of change for the travel industry that they're ready to tackle with technology, faster and fleeter than the other OTAs out there. It's safe to say their future looks very bright.

