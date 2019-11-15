FlightHub & JustFly Offer Parents a Survival Guide for Traveling with Children

Travelling with children has a reputation as being difficult. While it is mostly exaggerated, if you ask enough people, you'll hear a horror story that may sway you from taking the travel plunge with your kids. In an attempt to find a voice of reason, we asked FlightHub and JustFly , two online travel agencies, for their tips on travelling with young children.

Preparation Is Everything

If you want to give yourself the best chance at success, preparation is key. The more you prepare the better the odds of your trip going smoothly. Arrive on time, have your boarding passes ready, and arrive at the gate early to see if you can score some early boarding perks. This also applies to the basics. Travelling with a baby? Make sure that diaper bag is well stocked. Does your child have a fussy stomach? Pack some Gravol. Do your best to be prepared for any situation.

Have A Plan For Fulfilling Their Needs

It is important to be prepared to answer your child's needs at a moment's notice. If the stress ratchets up, you need to understand your child is going to go primal. Hunger, tiredness, and boredom are the core needs of any child about to go nuclear so be ready to provide snacks, comfort, and activities that can alleviate these issues. Pro tip, perhaps a new toy that will, hopefully, excite/distract your child is the game changer you are looking for.

Do Your Best to Make the Plane Feel Like Home

Children love familiarity. Want your child to try and catch some sleep? Bring a familiar blanket or pillow that they love. Hunger creeping up? Be ready with their favorite snack. Make that row of seats your home away from home and you may avoid some mid-flight drama.

Be Ready for Take Off & Landing

While much of this article has been dedicated to protecting the ears of parents, passengers, and crew, you need to also remember that children's ears are very sensitive. Takeoff and landing are the primary pain points for kids in the air so be prepared with a pacifier for a baby and chewy snack for older children. While this type of discomfort may be unavoidable, you can put yourself in a position to succeed by following these steps.

Remain Calm

At the end of the day, your children can feed off your stress and anxieties about flying if you are not careful. While your children are the priority here, making sure you are comfortable and content with flying goes a long way towards a smooth flight for everyone. So, don't forget about you!

